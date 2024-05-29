In the vibrant world of MultiVersus, taunting might not be the most strategic move, but it certainly has its moments. Whether you’re looking to show off at the beginning of a match, celebrate a victory at the end, or even throw your opponent off their game mid-battle, knowing how and when to taunt can add a fun layer to your gameplay.

Taunting can be a risky move, especially in the heat of a match. It leaves your character open to attacks, and larger characters are particularly vulnerable. However, there are safer moments to unleash a taunt:

At the Start of the Match : When the game is just beginning and both players are getting into position, it’s a safe and light-hearted time to taunt. End of the Match : When you’ve secured a win or are about to, a celebratory taunt can be a fun way to mark your victory. Mid-Match : This is the riskiest time to taunt. Doing so can easily set you up for a hit. However, it can also throw your opponent off their game. Players who get upset or flustered might not play their best, giving you a psychological edge.

How to Taunt on Different Platforms

Executing a taunt in MultiVersus is simple, but the method varies depending on your platform.

On Controller

For those playing with a controller, taunting is as easy as pressing any direction on the D-Pad. This default setting can be changed in the settings menu if you prefer a different setup.

On PC

PC players have a few more options. You can taunt by pressing:

T

1

2

3

4

Again, these controls can be customized in the settings menu to fit your preference.

Acquiring More Taunts

When you start the game, each character comes with one taunt. If you want to expand your taunting repertoire, you’ll need to invest in more taunts using Gleamium, the in-game currency.

Earning and Spending Gleamium

You’ll quickly become familiar with earning Gleamium after just a short time playing. Here’s how you can use it to get more taunts:

Visit the Shop : Head to the in-game shop where you can purchase additional taunts. Equip Your Taunts : Once purchased, you can assign these new taunts to the D-Pad directions on a controller or to the 1, 2, 3, and 4 keys on PC.

Strategic Taunting

Having a variety of taunts can be strategically useful. Consider equipping both a short taunt and a long taunt. A short taunt can be used quickly with minimal risk, while a long taunt might be used in moments where you have a larger window of safety. This flexibility allows you to adapt your taunting to the situation at hand.

Taunting Tips and Tricks

While taunting can be fun, remember these tips to make the most of your taunts without jeopardizing your game:

Timing is Key : Always be mindful of your surroundings. Taunt when you’re confident there’s no immediate threat. Psychological Edge : Use taunts to unnerve your opponent. An upset player may make more mistakes, giving you an advantage. Practice Makes Perfect : Familiarize yourself with the timing and animation of your taunts so you can judge the safest moments to use them.

Taunting in MultiVersus adds an extra layer of fun and strategy to the game. While it might not be the safest move, with the right timing and a bit of practice, it can become a valuable part of your gameplay. Equip yourself with various taunts, understand the best moments to use them, and enjoy the psychological edge they can provide. Whether you’re taunting to celebrate or to get under your opponent’s skin, do it with style and have fun!