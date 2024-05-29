The Artificer’s Pit in Diablo 4 is a new endgame activity introduced with the Season 4 update. This addition brings fresh challenges and valuable rewards for dedicated players. Here, we’ll guide you through everything you need to know about accessing the Pit and what you can expect from this exciting feature.

The Artificer’s Pit is an endless dungeon activity designed for seasoned players looking for a high-stakes challenge. In this dungeon, the objective is straightforward: clear as many levels as possible within a time limit. The deeper you delve, the better the rewards you earn.

When you enter the Pit, you have 10 minutes to eliminate enemies and meet a kill threshold. Achieving this goal opens a portal to a boss fight. Defeating the boss within the time limit rewards you with valuable Masterworking materials and advances you to the next tier. If you defeat the boss with more time remaining, you can skip additional levels, which increases the difficulty but also the potential rewards.

The enemies and bosses you encounter are familiar, drawn from other dungeons and side activities within Diablo 4, but the escalating challenge and the ticking clock add a new layer of intensity.

How to Enter the Artificer’s Pit in Diablo 4

Accessing the Artificer’s Pit requires preparation and specific items. Here’s a step-by-step guide to entering the Pit:

Collect Runeshards : To enter the Pit, you need three Runeshards. The first shard is obtained by completing a Level 46 Nightmare Dungeon in World Tier 4. After this, Runeshards can be acquired from various activities, including defeating World Bosses, participating in Legion Events, and collecting Whisper Caches. Use the Obelisk in Cerrigar : Once you have three Runeshards, head to the Obelisk in Cerrigar. This is the gateway to the Artificer’s Pit. Form a Group (Optional) : You can enter the Pit solo or with a group of up to four players. The player who uses the Runeshards to open the Pit will receive the majority of the materials, making it a strategic decision for group play. Select Your Tier : Choose the tier you want to attempt based on your preparedness and confidence. Higher tiers offer greater challenges but also more significant rewards.

Rewards for Completing the Pit in Diablo 4

The Artificer’s Pit offers various rewards that are crucial for enhancing your gear. Here’s a breakdown of what you can earn and how these items can be used:

Obducite (Tier 0-29) : This item is used for +1 to +4 Masterworking levels and is categorized as Magic rarity.

Ingolith (Tier 30-59) : Ingolith provides +5 to +8 Masterworking levels and is considered Rare.

Neathiron (Tier 60 and above) : The most coveted of the materials, Neathiron offers +9 to +12 Masterworking levels and falls under the Legendary category.

Masterworking these materials significantly boosts the power of your weapons and gear, making them essential for any player looking to maximize their effectiveness in Diablo 4.

Additional Tips

Timing is Everything : Efficiently clearing enemies and defeating bosses with time to spare grants additional tier skips, making your progress faster and more rewarding.

Prepare Adequately : Before entering the Pit, ensure your gear is in top condition, and consider strategies that maximize your damage output and survivability.

Group Dynamics: If you choose to tackle the Pit with friends, coordinate roles and responsibilities. This teamwork can make higher tiers more manageable and enjoyable.