How To Teach Rayquaza Dragon Ascent in Pokemon GO

The long-awaited arrival of Mega Rayquaza has finally become a reality in Pokémon GO during the highly anticipated GO Fest 2023. This extraordinary Mega Evolution has been the talk of the town among trainers worldwide, and rightfully so, considering its exceptional power and game-changing potential. If you’re eager to add Mega Rayquaza to your team and experience its might, you’re in for a thrilling ride. In this guide, we’ll reveal the steps you need to take to evolve Rayquaza into Mega Rayquaza and unleash the awe-inspiring signature move, Dragon Ascent.

Step 1: Obtaining the Meteorites

To begin the journey towards Mega Evolution, you must first acquire a special item known as Meteorites. These celestial gems are essential for teaching Rayquaza the Charged Attack, Dragon Ascent. Fortunately, Niantic has introduced Meteorites exclusively for GO Fest 2023, and they can be obtained by completing specific Research tasks during the event. Keep an eye out for these opportunities to collect these valuable items.

Step 2: Learning Dragon Ascent

Now that you possess the coveted Meteorites, it’s time to teach Rayquaza the remarkable Dragon Ascent. This Charged Attack, despite its name, belongs to the Flying-type category, adding a unique twist to its potency. With Dragon Ascent in its arsenal, Mega Rayquaza becomes an unstoppable force, boasting higher DPS than Mega Mewtwo Y and the ability to single-handedly conquer Raid Battles. This move will be the key to your triumphant victories in the future.

Step 3: Evolution into Mega Rayquaza

Having mastered Dragon Ascent, Rayquaza is now ready for the next phase of its transformation. The process of evolving Rayquaza into Mega Rayquaza is a momentous event, and one that will forever alter the dynamics of your Pokémon GO battles. By using the Meteorites you acquired earlier, you can facilitate this evolutionary leap and witness the awe-inspiring might of Mega Rayquaza.

Step 4: Unleash Mega Rayquaza’s Power

With Mega Rayquaza at your side, the possibilities are endless. Not only will it be a formidable contender in battles, but its presence will also boost the overall damage output of other Pokémon used by your fellow trainers during Raid Battles and Gym Battles. This collaborative advantage will undoubtedly make you a valuable asset to any team, and the benefits of having Mega Rayquaza in your ranks will not go unnoticed.

Once your Rayquaza has mastered Dragon Ascent and Mega Evolves, you’ll experience its unparalleled prowess. Mega Rayquaza’s DPS surpasses even that of Mega Mewtwo, making it an ideal choice for solo Raid Battles. Victorious battles will become a common occurrence when you have Mega Rayquaza on your side.

Bonus Tips to Enhance Your Pokémon GO Experience

As you embark on your Mega Evolution journey, keep this bonus tip in mind to maximize your gameplay and rewards:

Catch Flying, Psychic, or Dragon-type Pokémon: By capturing Pokémon of these specific types, you can earn additional XP, extra Candy, and increase your chances of obtaining Candy XL. These rewards will come in handy as you strive to make your Mega Rayquaza and other Pokémon even stronger.

In conclusion, to unleash the mighty Mega Rayquaza in Pokemon Go, trainers must follow specific steps. First, acquire Meteorites by completing designated Research tasks during Go Fest 2023. Next, use the Meteorite to teach Rayquaza the powerful Charged Attack, Dragon Ascent. Once Rayquaza knows Dragon Ascent, it can undergo Mega Evolution. Mega Rayquaza with Dragon Ascent is a formidable force, boasting higher DPS than Mega Mewtwo Y and enabling solo Raids. Additionally, capturing Flying-, Psychic-, or Dragon-type Pokemon grants more XP, extra Candy, and an increased chance of earning Candy XL. Mastering this process will ensure victory and domination in battles.

Comments

comments