How to thank amazon driver

Amazon is adding a way for clients to show conveyance drivers their appreciation during the bustling Christmas season.

Starting Dec. 7, clients who have a bundle conveyed from Amazon can say “Alexa, thank my driver” to their Alexa-empowered gadget or Amazon application and the conveyance driver will get a note of appreciation. The initial 1 million drivers to get expressions of gratitude will likewise get a $5 tip at no expense for the client, Amazon declared.

The five drivers who get the most expressions of gratitude will likewise get a $10,000 reward, in addition to $10,000 gave to their preferred foundation. The organization says it’s praising the difficult work drivers do and how they’ve assisted the organization with conveying 15 billion bundles starting around 1994, building local area with clients en route.

The declaration comes similarly as news broke that Amazon is being sued by the Area of Columbia for purportedly taking driver tips.

The suit refers to a Government Exchange Commission protest gave in 2021. The protest claimed that Amazon changed installment strategies in 2016 in a manner implied drivers procured under 100 percent of their tips. Amazon paid a $61.7 million fine to settle the FTC guarantee, which the organization would go to drivers.

Be that as it may, Amazon has “so far got away from suitable responsibility, including any thoughtful punishments, for shopper hurt,” D.C. Principal legal officer Karl Racine, who brought the new claim, said in an explanation. He is looking for those common punishments notwithstanding a court request to keep Amazon from getting back to the training.

“Nothing is more essential to us than client trust,” Maria Boschetti, an Amazon representative, tells CNBC Make It in a messaged articulation.