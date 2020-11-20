How to track your Apple AirPods when you’ve lost them?

You can track down the location of your lost AirPods by using the Find My feature for Apple devices.
Have you kept your AirPods and can’t rememver the location of it? Well we have a talisman that can help you with this problem. You can track down the location of your missing AirPods with the Find My app. Find My app is a combination of of the old Find My Friends and Find My iPhone features in iOS 13 or later. It lets the users to access the location Apple devices and accessories. It is not just an app, it is a lifesaver in case your AirPods go missing or are stolen.
With their small cute sizes, it is hard to keep AirPods right in their cases. However, if you lose them we suggest you to not turn on the panic mode. You can easily find them by using just Find My app and your iCloud account. Even in the cases when you lose your iPhone and can not access your Find My app, you can still track your AirPods by using this feature through a browser window using your iCloud credentials.
Just make sure that you have already turned on the Find My location. It will keep a check on your AirPod’s location.
How to track your lost AirPods using Find My location app with your iPhone
- Head straight to the Find My app on your iPhone.
- You will find an option of ‘Devices’ at the bottom of your app, tap on that.
- Go carefully through the list of all the devices and find the name of your AirPods.
- Within moments you will get the location of where the AirPods were last in connection with your iPhone. You will get a description of “No location” in case your AirPods are in offilne mode or have their battery dead.
- If you still can not manage to find your AirPods, there is still a way to have your way. Tap the option of ‘Play Sound’ and a distint sound will start playing in your AirPods, the sound of which will keep on increasing gradually. The sound will keep on ringing for two long minutes or until you find your AirPods and connect them with your device.
- Find My app can search for one device at a time. Once you find your device, put it back in the case and refresh the app by restarting it all over again.