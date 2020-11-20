How to track your Apple AirPods when you’ve lost them?

You can track down the location of your lost AirPods by using the Find My feature for Apple devices.

To track the location of your lost AirPods make sure you’ve turned on Find My for all your devices

Have you kept your AirPods and can’t rememver the location of it? Well we have a talisman that can help you with this problem. You can track down the location of your missing AirPods with the Find My app. Find My app is a combination of of the old Find My Friends and Find My iPhone features in iOS 13 or later. It lets the users to access the location Apple devices and accessories. It is not just an app, it is a lifesaver in case your AirPods go missing or are stolen.

With their small cute sizes, it is hard to keep AirPods right in their cases. However, if you lose them we suggest you to not turn on the panic mode. You can easily find them by using just Find My app and your iCloud account. Even in the cases when you lose your iPhone and can not access your Find My app, you can still track your AirPods by using this feature through a browser window using your iCloud credentials.

Just make sure that you have already turned on the Find My location. It will keep a check on your AirPod’s location.

How to track your lost AirPods using Find My location app with your iPhone