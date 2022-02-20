How to transfer data from Android to iPhone for free

Thus, you are hoping to roll out the improvement from iPhone to Android. Android is the most well known portable OS (working framework) around the world (Source: Statcounter 2020), so it is just normal for you to be interested and ditch the iPhone for some time at any rate.

Perhaps the greatest inquiry we are posed is the way to move information from iPhone to Android.

Whatever your purposes behind exchanging, this guide will tell you the best way to effortlessly move everything from your iPhone to your new Android telephone.

For each unique area, we will investigate a few distinct ways of moving information from iPhone to Android-above all else being a thorough instrument that makes speedy and simple work of information move from your iPhone – TouchCopy. You can evaluate the TouchCopy programming free, permitting you to move up to 100 music tracks from your iPhone.

Stage 1: Manufacturer applications

Before we jump into how to move various kinds of information from iPhone to Android, you might have the option to profit from an application given by the producer of your new Android telephone.

An illustration of such an application is Samsung Smart Switch. Contingent upon the exchange strategy you use, you can move Contacts, Schedules, Messages, Notes, Call history, Bookmarks, Music, Video and that’s just the beginning!

This is an incredible technique if you don’t approach a PC, since you can move information directly from iPhone to Android!

There are 2 different ways to utilize this free application to move information from your iPhone to a Samsung Galaxy gadget:

iCloud – After adjusting your iPhone information with iCloud, you can move it to your Android utilizing Smart Switch.

Note that this technique won’t move Messages or iTunes Music and Videos.

USB link – You can straightforwardly associate your iPhone and Android utilizing your iOS link and a MicroUSB to the USB connector. With this association made, open Smart Switch on your Android and move information from your iPhone.

Utilizing this technique, you can move even exchange Messages, Music and Videos (Music and recordings must be moved on the off chance that they are not DRM ensured).

Look at Samsung’s page for a full aide on the most proficient method to perform moves utilizing Smart Switch >

Comparative applications are accessible for different gadgets, for example, the Xperia move the Mobile application for Sony Xperia gadgets or Phone Clone for Huawei gadgets.

Sadly, a few makers (like Xiaomi) don’t give such an application.

Note that you will not have the option to pick precisely what to move, which might mean stopping up your new gadget with pointless information. On the off chance that you need full command over what is moved, or the maker of your gadget doesn’t give an exchanging application, follow different strides in this aide.

Stage 2: Music

Move music from iPhone to Android: TouchCopy

Our most extensive arrangement starts things out – TouchCopy programming. Assuming you want usability, and a ‘one device for all errands’ choice, I suggest utilizing TouchCopy.

TouchCopy will move all various sorts of information from your iPhone (and iPad and iPod) to your PC or Mac. Messages, music, photographs, contacts, and that’s only the tip of the iceberg and be duplicated! This is the way to move music from iPhone to Android:

Download TouchCopy on your PC and run it. Connect your iPhone. Once TouchCopy loads your iPhone music, hit “Reinforcement All”. Choose to back up the substance to an organizer on your PC. Connect your Android gadget to your PC. Drag and drop the music documents (and video whenever needed) into your Android Phone!

Stage 3: Photos and Videos

Move Photos and Videos from iPhone to Android: TouchCopy

Our photographs and recordings contain a portion of our most valuable recollections, so we must guard them. Ensure that your records are saved to your gadget, rather than just in iCloud, as TouchCopy can’t duplicate documents from iCloud. This is the way to move photographs from iPhone to Android utilizing TouchCopy:

Connect your iPhone to TouchCopy, and hit the “Photographs” tab. Click “Duplicate Photos”. This will likewise duplicate any recordings on your gadget.

Connect your Android telephone. Find the area that you duplicated the photographs too, and intuitive them into your Android.

For this exhibit, I utilized TouchCopy to duplicate iPhone photographs and recordings to my Windows Desktop.

Stage 4: Contacts

The most effective method to Transfer Contacts from iPhone to Android: TouchCopy

Utilizing Android, you will have to set up a Google account which your telephone utilizes from contacts and schedules among different purposes. Along these lines, how do you want to treat duplicate your contacts from your iPhone to your PC, then, at that point, import them into your Google account. This is extraordinary because you will want to get to your contacts on any gadget which utilizes your Google account.

We should utilize TouchCopy to duplicate contacts to your PC, and afterwards import the contacts into Google – all without the utilization of iCloud.

Connect your iPhone with TouchCopy, and open the “Contacts” tab. Hit “Duplicate as vCard” and select a save area. On your web program (for example Google Chrome) access your Google account applications. You can get to this by tapping the lattice of squares close to your representation picture in the upper right corner of the Google landing page.

Select Contacts. On the left-hand side of this window, click “Change to the old form” (the new form doesn’t yet uphold bringing in contacts from a document). Click “More” > “Import…”

Select the saved vCard documents which we duplicated utilizing TouchCopy, then, at that point, hit “Import”!

How would I get my contacts from my old telephone to my new telephone? Since your Android (like Samsung or Huawei) gadget should utilize a similar Google account, you should now have the option to get to your moving contacts on it.

Stage 5: Calendars

Move Calendars from iPhone to Android: TouchCopy

Moving your iPhone Calendars works in the very same manner as moving contacts.

Follow these means to move iPhone schedules to Android:

Connect your iPhone with TouchCopy, and open the “Schedules” tab. Hit “Duplicate as vCard” and select a save area.

On your web program (for example Google Chrome) access your Google account applications. You can get to this by tapping the network of squares close to your representation picture in the upper right corner of the Google landing page.

Select Calendar. On the left-hand side of this window, click the ‘+’ close to “Add a companion’s schedule”.

Choose “Import”. Select the saved vCard record which we replicated utilizing TouchCopy, then, at that point, hit “Import”!

Since your Android gadget should utilize a similar record, you should now have the option to get to your moved schedules on it.

Stage 6: Other Media

Sadly, it is absurd to expect to move a few media from iPhone to Android without the utilization of a Manufacturers application as found in Step 1.

All things considered, for media, for example, Messages, Notes, Voicemail, Call Logs, Internet History, Reminders and Files, you can uphold them from your iPhone to PC utilizing TouchCopy. You can that being said print them off or save them as PDF, contingent upon the media type.

If you want to move messages from your old telephone to your new telephone, our Droid Transfer programming will do this for you assuming the two gadgets are utilizing the Android working framework as point by point in our blog article (move messages from one Android to another). We are as of now researching adding the usefulness to move messages from iPhone to Android to Droid Transfer and our Transfer Companion application accessible on the Google Play Store. Kindly continue to take a look at this article for future updates.

When you’re certain that you have moved every one of the information you want from your iPhone to your new Android, you might be anxious to sell or reuse your old iPhone.

Be that as it may, pause! … We energetically suggest backing up your iPhone information before disposing of the gadget, in the event something should turn out badly with your Android, or on the off chance that something significant was missed during your movement.

Backing up records in an intelligible configuration to your PC (utilizing a device like TouchCopy) is encouraged, as this implies that you can get to any of your documents whenever.

Upholding with iTunes or iCloud, in any case, will make a reinforcement document that you can’t use to get at your information.