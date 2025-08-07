Introductory Overview

Ethereum’s blockchain appears to be experiencing a remarkable comeback: daily transactions recently hit nearly 1.87 million, almost reaching its previous high of 1.96 million transactions on January 14, 2024. This boost in activity means much more than just numbers; it also means there is renewed confidence in decentralized finance (DeFi), stablecoins, and the ecosystem as a whole.

A Surge Driven By DeFi and Stablecoin Activity

Experts in the industry say the increasingly active use of USDC, Tether, and also DEXs like Uniswap are all contributing to the surge in activity. As Nansen’s senior research analyst, Jake Kenni, is saying, these tools also remain decentralized which underlines the very use case of these tools in transaction value contributing to this surge. Based upon Ethereum’s upgrades (i.e., EIP 4844 and Dencun fork), the network capacity is on the rise, but the nature of the upgrades remains aligned with the transaction surge, keeping congestion and fees lower even with the record number of transactions being processed.

Regulatory Clarity: The GENIUS Act Boosts Confidence

A major turning point for stablecoins came on July 18, 2025, when President Trump signed the GENIUS Act into federal law, establishing the first federal regulation of stablecoins. The GENIUS Act requires stablecoins to be backed one-for-one with liquid assets such as U.S. Dollars or short-term U.S. Treasuries, mandates monthly disclosures that are publicly available, and provides a priority for holders in an insolvency situation. Additionally, the act subjects issuers to anti Money Laundering scrutiny. The GENIUS Act also furthers U.S. dollar dominance through increased demand for U.S. Treasuries.

What This Means for On Chain Activity

There are some clear benefits for Ethereum users and developers with the positive momentum we are seeing:

Easier sailing — EIP 4844 will help keep transaction speeds fast and costs low.

Back to trust — Regulatory oversight / take-up and clarity around this has reinstated trust in using stablecoins on Chain.

DeFi is back! — NFT, gaming and decentralized trading activity is starting to gain traction again.

Market Signals: Price Lags But Institutional Interest Is Gaining

While on-chain fundamentals are strong, Ethereum’s price has not been able to fully reflect the strength of the network, nor has it broken above the arbitrary resistance it remains below at around $3,600-3,700. Therefore, analysts either view this as a good accumulation opportunity, or a reflection of a cautious macro environment that has slowed capital flows into crypto.

Meanwhile, institutional involvement is visible—Ethereum futures open interest has climbed sharply, pushing beyond $77 billion, and strategic reserves held by DAOs and institutions now approach $10 billion.

Could This Be the Start of a New Crypto Cycle?

The renewed on-chain activity is not just speculation—it suggests real utility is re-entering Ethereum. However, whether or not the robust metrics create a new market cycle will depend upon continuous engagement in DeFi, NFT, Gaming and institutional infrastructure. If stablecoin-backed activity continues – while also being backed by policy direction – we may see a price break-out at some point. For now, Ethereum’s metrics are consistently telling a new, evolving story of revival.

Bottom Line

Ethereum is regaining on almost record-breaking transaction volumes, with stablecoin activity, upgrades for scalability of the network, and meaningful regulation via the GENIUS Act helping to further the ecosystem as it looks to potentially make strides in real world adoption. The only question remains, will this renewed activity develop into wider positive momentum for digital finance?