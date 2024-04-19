Nowadays, almost every aspect of our digital life is impacted by artificial intelligence, so it’s critical that consumers maintain control over how and when AI interacts with their data. Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp’s parent company, Meta, has led the way in integrating AI into social media platforms. However, having the option to disable Meta AI is essential for people who respect their privacy or just want a more conventional experience. We’ll walk you through the process of disabling Meta AI on all of these platforms in this guide.

KEYPOINT : On Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp, Meta AI cannot be disabled. However, you can try the given method to disable it.

Facebook

Access Settings : Click the arrow icon in the upper-right corner of the screen to navigate to your Facebook settings, then choose “Settings & Privacy.” Privacy Settings : To view additional choices, select “Privacy Settings” from the “Privacy” section. Activity Log : Locate and click the “Activity Log” area by scrolling down. Filter Your Content : To filter your content, you’ll find a number of alternatives. Look for the option that has to do with personalised content or AI suggestions. Turn Off AI Suggestions : To turn off Meta AI on Facebook, disable any settings pertaining to AI suggestions or personalised content.

Instagram

Go to Profile : To access your profile, tap on the photo of yourself in the lower right corner. Settings : To access the menu, tap the three lines in the upper right corner. Then, choose “Settings.” Privacy : Go to “Privacy” and choose “Account Privacy.” Recommended Posts : To stop Instagram’s Meta AI suggestions, find the “Suggested Posts” or “Explore Feed” option, and toggle it off.

Messenger

Open Messenger : Turn on the Messenger app on your mobile device. Profile photo : To view your profile, tap on the photo of yourself in the upper left corner. Settings : Look down and choose “Settings.” Privacy : To access privacy settings, tap the “Privacy” button. App Settings : Look for settings pertaining to AI recommendations or customised content under “App Settings.” Disable AI Suggestions : Toggle off any settings pertaining to personalised content or AI suggestions in Messenger to disable Meta AI.

WhatsApp

Open WhatsApp : Turn on the messaging app on your mobile device. Settings : To access the menu, tap the three dots in the upper right corner and choose “Settings.” Account : Press “Account” to view your account configuration. Privacy : To explore privacy options, select “Privacy”. Personalised Suggestions : Search for options pertaining to AI-powered features or personalised suggestions. Disable AI Features : Toggle off any settings for AI-powered features or personalised recommendations to turn off Meta AI on WhatsApp.

You can take back control of your online life and reduce AI’s impact on your social media interactions by following these steps. Disabling Meta AI on Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and WhatsApp will help you avoid distractions, maintain your privacy, or just have a more genuine experience.