Within the realm of professional networking, LinkedIn is the preferred site for establishing connections with peers, locating employment openings, and exhibiting your qualifications and expertise. But occasionally, you might want to keep some privacy, particularly with regard to who can see your profile. For personal or business reasons, you may choose to disable profile views on LinkedIn. Here’s how to accomplish that in 2024.

On your LinkedIn homepage, select the Me symbol located at the top.

Choose Privacy & Settings from the dropdown menu.

Click the left rail’s Visibility option.

Click Change next to Profile viewing choices in the Visibility of your profile & network section.

Choose the browsing mode that you like.

Why Is Profile Views Turned Off?

It’s important to know why you would wish to disable profile views before starting the process. Even though LinkedIn encourages networking and visibility, there are a few reasons you would want to go at profiles in secret:

Investigating Rivals : You may be looking into rivals or associates in your industry and don’t want them to know you’re viewing their profiles. Job Search : During a job search, you might want to explore potential employers without alerting your current company or others in your network. Privacy : Sometimes you simply want to maintain your privacy and keep your activities on the platform discreet.

Whatever your reasons, LinkedIn provides options for adjusting your privacy settings to suit your needs.

How to Disable Views of Your Profile

View Privacy & Preferences : After logging in, select your profile image in the upper right corner of LinkedIn. Click the drop-down menu and choose “Settings & Privacy.”

: After logging in, select your profile image in the upper right corner of LinkedIn. Click the drop-down menu and choose “Settings & Privacy.” Privacy Settings : A number of privacy choices are available under the Privacy tab. To change the settings pertaining to who can view your LinkedIn activity, click “Visibility”.

: A number of privacy choices are available under the Privacy tab. To change the settings pertaining to who can view your LinkedIn activity, click “Visibility”. Viewing Options for Profiles : To access the “Profile viewing options” area, scroll down. You have three choices here:

: To access the “Profile viewing options” area, scroll down. You have three choices here: Name and headline : When you examine a member’s profile, this option allows you to see your name and headline.

: When you examine a member’s profile, this option allows you to see your name and headline. Features of a private profile : Members who select this option will simply see “LinkedIn Member” along with some basic details like title and industry.

: Members who select this option will simply see “LinkedIn Member” along with some basic details like title and industry. Personal mode : Selecting this option renders your profile entirely anonymous view other profiles. They won’t see anything about you.

: Selecting this option renders your profile entirely anonymous view other profiles. They won’t see anything about you. Choose Your Preference : Select the option that best suits your needs. If you want complete anonymity, choose “Private mode.”

: Select the option that best suits your needs. If you want complete anonymity, choose “Private mode.” Save Changes : Once you’ve selected your preferred option, click “Save” to apply the changes.

Extra Advice on LinkedIn Limit Privacy

Who Is Able to View Your Links : You have control over who can view your connections in the same “Visibility” area. This can be especially helpful if you wish to maintain more privacy for your network.

: You have control over who can view your connections in the same “Visibility” area. This can be especially helpful if you wish to maintain more privacy for your network. Modify Activity Broadcasts : When you update your profile or take part in specific activities, LinkedIn frequently broadcasts. By modifying your activity broadcasts in the “Visibility” settings, LinkedIn gives you the ability to manage the actions that are shared with your network.

: When you update your profile or take part in specific activities, LinkedIn frequently broadcasts. By modifying your activity broadcasts in the “Visibility” settings, LinkedIn gives you the ability to manage the actions that are shared with your network. Review Your Settings Frequently : LinkedIn adjusts its settings and interface from time to time. It’s a good idea to check that your privacy settings reflect your preferences on a regular basis.

In summary

LinkedIn is a great resource for professional networking and growth, but it’s equally critical to protect your privacy.