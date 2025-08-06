Want to turn off your profile views on TikTok? Follow the guide to know how you can do it in a few simple steps without any hassle. We shall see the details of it and how it can impact your TikTok profile. Let us get to the details and begin.

What are profile views on TikTok?

Profile views on TikTok are a feature that lets you see which accounts have visited your profile. But it goes both ways, and if you turn it on for your profile, other people can also see when you have visited their profile. You can only see the profile views of people who also have the feature turned on. Similarly, if you visit someone’s profile and they have the feature enabled, they’ll see that you were there. This history only shows who has viewed your profile in the last 30 days, and any longer than this, then the data doesn’t stay. It’s a useful tool on the platform, especially for the people who are young creators who want to understand what their audience wants.

Steps to turn off profile views on TikTok

But if you don’t want this feature to stay turned on on your profile, then you can turn it off too. You will need these steps.

From your Profile Views page

The first way here is to go to your profile views page and then take an action. For this, go to the top right corner of the screen, and you’ll see a small footprint icon. Tap on this, and you will be taken to a page listing your recent profile viewers. Here you can see the names of all the people who have visited your profile in the last 30 days. From there, you’ll find a settings gear icon, which you can tap to toggle the “Profile view history” setting off. And once you do it, neither you nor somebody else on TikTok can see that either of you visited each other’s profiles.

Through Settings and Privacy

If you don’t want to follow the first method, we have something else for you, too. To follow this, you can go to your profile, tap the menu in the top right, and then choose “Settings and privacy.” From there, click on “Privacy,” scroll down, and find “Profile views” to turn the feature off. This is the place that controls the profile viewing feature of the platform. If you turn it off, then your profile views will get turned off immediately. But keep in mind that if you turn this setting off, you also lose the ability to see who has viewed your profile.

If you feel that you don’t want people to know that you’ve visited their TikTok profiles, then this feature can come in handy. It will help you strengthen your browsing privacy, and no one will learn that you have visited their profile. Both processes are simple, and they hardly take any time.