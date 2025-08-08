Want to explore the professional side of Facebook? Follow the guide to learn how you can turn on professional mode on Facebook and explore different ideas and things in the process space of the platform. We shall discuss all the details that we need to know. So, let us begin.

What is the professional mode on Facebook?

Professional Mode is a feature provided by the platform that transforms your personal Facebook profile into a creator’s hub without even requiring you to make a separate Page. It’s designed for people who want to build a public audience and engage with them while still staying connected with friends and family. You can find all this on the same app, using the same account. By turning it on, you get access to a professional dashboard with analytics, insights on your followers, and content performance. You can even find some opportunities for monetization, like Stars and in-stream ads, that can help you earn a good amount of money. Here, your previous friends will turn into followers, while the new ones can join in. Now you have a big online family that has the potential to grow.

Steps to turn on professional mode on Facebook

If you want to turn on your professional mode on Facebook, then these are the steps that you need to follow.

Go to your Profile

The first thing here is to open the Facebook app or website and navigate to your personal profile page. This is where you’ll find all you need and see on your profile.

Open the Profile Menu

Look for the three horizontal dots, which are found to the right of your profile picture, next to the “Edit profile” button. Click on it to open a menu that will lead you to settings.

Find the “Turn on Professional Mode” icon

In the menu that will now appear on the screen, scroll down until you see the option “Turn on Professional Mode.” Once you find it, click on it.

Turn on the mode

Tap on “Turn on” to bring it into action. Facebook might ask you to go through a quick setup process. This may include things like adding a public category for your content. But once you’ve completed this, your profile will enter a new dimension, and you will be in the Professional Mode.

These are the steps, following which your Facebook profile will enter a professional mode. Here, you need to take care of things as it is not merely a personal account now, and you represent your brand or your professional space.

Can I go back from professional mode on Facebook to personal?

Yes, you can switch back to a personal profile anytime you want. The process is pretty much the reverse of turning it on, and you can see that the steps are also the same. Just head to your profile, tap the three dots, and you’ll find an option to “Turn off Professional Mode.” Your existing friends and followers will remain, and your content won’t change even a bit. But there is one thing that you must know – that you’ll lose access to the professional dashboard and monetization tools.