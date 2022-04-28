How to Turn on Profile View History on TikTok?

Of late, there have been reports that TikTok is chipping away at once again introducing the profile view history component to its application. The component is accessible to certain clients as of now, truth be told. If you are one of those clients, this article will give you a little knowledge about how to turn on the profile view history on TikTok.

So if you want to be aware on the off chance that your ex or crush is following you on TikTok, read on. Likewise, we will let you know how to follow your ex or crush suddenly. Continue to peruse!

Could You at any point See Who Viewed Your TikTok Profile?

Indeed, you can see who saw your TikTok profile. However, not every person.

TikTok had the profile seen highlighted before, in any case, around mid-2020, the organization eliminated this component from their application. Furthermore, learn to expect the unexpected. The component is back!

As of late, a few clients have revealed that the profile view history highlight is presently accessible on their dashboard. Be that as it may, the element isn’t accessible for each client and there hasn’t been any authority word from the organization about this component being back.

Most likely, TikTok is trying the element at present and they will presumably carry it out to every one of the clients before long. While it seems, by all accounts, to be uplifting news to certain individuals, a few clients (stalkers) are stressed over it.

What is Profile View History Feature?

Assuming you have been considering how to see who saw your TikTok profile in 2022, fortune has smiled on you. The profile sees highlight permits clients to see who saw their profile in the beyond 30 days. Simply turn the component on and it will let you know who follows your TikTok. Although regardless whether this is something to be thankful for, is not yet clear.

At the point when somebody sneaks around on your profile, TikTok will send you a warning to illuminate you that somebody saw your profile. You can see the rundown of individuals who visited your profile in the warning tab. The profile view notice regularly seems to be “xxx has seen your profile [point of time].”

This is an incredible element since it gives you a brief look into whether your folks are observing you or your ex is following you. In any case, you need to unequivocally turn this element on to get the profile view warnings.

How to Turn on Profile View History on TikTok?

So you’re interested to realize who saw your TikTok profile huh? Indeed, it is exceptionally simple to turn on the profile view history on TikTok. Assuming you’re one of the fortunate clients who have this element at the present moment, this is the way to turn on profile view history on TikTok:

Open TikTok and tap on the Profile symbol. Tap the eye symbol situated on the top bar. Hit Turn on to permit profile view history. That’s it! You have effectively turned on the profile view history include.

You can see who saw your TikTok profile by tapping the eye symbol in your profile tab. Assuming that you tap it, you will be taken to the guests’ set of experiences page where every one of your stalkers lives. Investigate them.

It’s worth focusing on that assuming you have your profile view include switched off, you will not be appearing in that frame of mind of the individual you are following. You will not have the option to see the rundown of individuals who are following you. All good, isn’t that so?

How to Turn off Profile View History on TikTok?

Presently, how about we perceive how to switch off profile sees on TikTok, so you can follow your ex or crush secretly. This is the way to switch off profile view history on TikTok:

Tap the profile symbol. Click on the eye symbol situated on the top bar. Tap the Gear symbol to see the choices. Toggle off Profile view history, and you are protected.

This way you can see somebody’s TikTok profile without them knowing. Nonetheless, there is a compromise – you can not see your profile guests list while the profile view history include is switched off. You can walk out on at whatever point you please, adhering to the directions in the past above. Great day, mate!