Unblock Paytm account with simple easy steps

Do you urgently need to use Paytm for making a transaction but your account it blocked? We’ll tell you how to unblock your Paytm account with quick and easy steps.

Paytm is huge platform of online transactions which has made lives and money transfer easier with a quick few taps. However, in some cases your account can get blocked and restrict you to use Paytm. In such cases, whenever you will try to open your Paytm account you will be displayed a message reading as Your Account Is Temporary Blocked or You are not allowed to perform this transaction or your Account is Freezed.

In this blog, we will tell you how to unblock your Paytm acount.

What could be the possible reasons that your account block?

If you’re using two Paytm accounts for making transactions but using the profile and detail data of only person, your Paytm account can be blocked.

Using more than one or many Paytm accounts in a single device can also block your Paytm account.

If you’re using the same debit or credit card for multiple transaction in multiple accounts, your account can be blocked.

In case you’re adding money to your wallet or bank using script, it can also be a reason to get your account blocked.

Above mentioned can be the reason why you can get your Paytm account blocked. However by following these simple steps you can unblock your Paytm account very easily.

Here is how to Unblock Paytm account-

Open Paytm in your device and the very first step and check for what could be the reason for your account getting blocked. In case you can not complete this step, you can go to the 24×7 help Menu in the Paytm app.

From all the options listed you will have to choose the header of ‘Unable to Login’ and after that, tap on Paytm Account Blocked.

If in case your Saving account is blocked you will have to open your Gmail and send a mail to PayTM’s 24X7 Help Menu And Choose PayMent bank Freeze. You will have to write a query to the Paytm team.

The team will then prompt you the reason and may also call you to fathom your problem better. In case it is discovered that you have two accounts running with one KYC, you will have to close to one account. After this you will be able to create a new account with the same Paytm number.

One thing your should not that it takes around 30 days to Unblock Paytm account.