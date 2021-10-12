How to unblur an image

It happens to everyone: you take a beautiful photo of our child doing something exciting or the ideal product image for your eBay sale, and then when you go back to look at it later, it’s all fuzzy!

If you see it right immediately, it’s not a huge issue because you can just snap another photo. But what if checking took longer than expected and there was no way to retake the shot? Sometimes you just get one shot at capturing the ideal shot. It might be aggravating to miss out on an opportunity.

Continue reading to discover how to use various methods and tools to unblur a photo.

You may use a variety of internet applications and software to unblur a photo or image, including Photoshop, GIMP, Paint.net, and others.

Let’s take a look at your alternatives and how to make the most of them. The first thing you should do, regardless of the tool you choose, is make a backup copy of the picture file you’re going to work with! You don’t want to create something that’s even worse than the original.

The easiest way is using Microsoft Paint