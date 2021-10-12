How to unblur an image

It happens to everyone: you take a beautiful photo of our child doing something exciting or the ideal product image for your eBay sale, and then when you go back to look at it later, it’s all fuzzy!
If you see it right immediately, it’s not a huge issue because you can just snap another photo. But what if checking took longer than expected and there was no way to retake the shot? Sometimes you just get one shot at capturing the ideal shot. It might be aggravating to miss out on an opportunity.
Continue reading to discover how to use various methods and tools to unblur a photo.
You may use a variety of internet applications and software to unblur a photo or image, including Photoshop, GIMP, Paint.net, and others.
Let’s take a look at your alternatives and how to make the most of them. The first thing you should do, regardless of the tool you choose, is make a backup copy of the picture file you’re going to work with! You don’t want to create something that’s even worse than the original.
The easiest way is using Microsoft Paint
The Unsharp Mask feature in Microsoft Paint, a graphic drawing program, allows you to easily sharpen or blur images. Microsoft Paint is generally included with the Windows operating system.
- Click the Windows button, go to Paint and run it. Press “Ctrl + O” keys at the same time and browse your files.
- Double click on the image you want to open in the program. Click the Layer and Duplicate buttons on screen to create a layer to use with the layer mask.
- Click “Customize”.
- This will open the Options dialog. Adjust the clipping, radius, and strength of the mask, depending on the meaning you want to give the image.
- The settings in this menu vary depending on the quality and size of the image you are deblurring.
- The dialog box helps determine the correct settings. Apply a radius setting of 2 to 3 pixels and a strength of 100. Change the crop to 10. Adjust all the functions until you are satisfied with the result.
- Click the “OK” button to apply the changes.
- Use the Unsharp Mask layer slider to adjust the opacity. Adjust until you get the sharpness you want in the image.
- The best is usually 60 to 70 percent opacity. Click the Layer Selection, Merge, and Merge all Flatten to create the final image.