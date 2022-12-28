How to unlock an iPhone with voice command?

Many iPhone functions can only be accessed with your voice. You may ask Siri to perform things. For example, send a text message to a buddy, add items to a list, execute a custom shortcut, or switch on your lights. But Apple prohibits using Siri to unlock an iPhone. Instead of using Face ID, Touch ID, or enter your passcode. You may use a lesser-known option to unlock your iPhone.

Apple reinvented voice control a few years ago. It is an accessibility tool that allows you to operate almost every element of your iPhone using only your voice. There are more than 300 voice commands that you can use to complete everyday activities. For example, going back to your home screen or zooming in on the screen. But you can also use Speech Control with a unique voice command to unlock your passcode-locked iPhone.

Since the number pad’s position is set, you manually input your passcode to unlock your iPhone each time. You touch in the exact location on the screen. Knowing this allows you to design a custom Voice Control command that instructs your iPhone to enter your passcode for you. Just make a vocal order that no one else would ever guess and capture the motion.

You might not want to touch your iPhone to read the transcriptions of your most recent voicemails since your fingers are filthy. Perhaps you aren’t holding your iPhone at arm’s length. Moreover, you don’t want to or are unable to use Face ID or Touch ID to unlock. Maybe you’re playing a demanding game that needs concentration on both your face and hands. In addition, all you want to do is hear your most recent message.

Steps to unlock an iPhone with voice command

It might be helpful for a variety of reasons, but it’s also just plain cool to be able to do this whether you need to or not. What could be cooler than informing folks that you can unlock an iPhone that has a passcode on it without even touching it or looking at it?

Using just your voice to unlock an iPhone is a creepy function that TikTok discovered.