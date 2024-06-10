Although it might be very annoying to forget your Android phone’s password, there are a few ways to unlock it without erasing any of your data. The newest and best methods to get back into your device are included in this 2024 update.

Making Use of Google Find My Device

If you can’t remember your password, you can unlock your Android phone via Google’s Find My Device tool.

Steps:

Check out the Find My Device page: On a different device, navigate to Google Find My Device.

Log in: Employ the Google account that is connected to your locked phone.

Choose your gadget: Choose your locked phone from the list of devices after logging in.

Select “Lock”: Click the “Lock” button from the available options.

Create a fresh password: Confirm the temporary password you entered.

Get your phone unlocked: Your phone can be unlocked by using the new temporary password.

For Samsung devices, use Samsung Find My Mobile.

The Samsung Find My Mobile service can assist you in unlocking your Samsung phone.

Actions:

Visit the Find My Mobile page: Go to Samsung. Use Find My Mobile on a different gadget.

Log in: Enter the login details for your Samsung account.

Choose your gadget: Select the phone that is locked from the list.

Select “Unlock”: To remove the lock screen from your device, click the “Unlock” option and follow the on-screen instructions.

Using Smart Lock

If you have previously set up Smart Lock on your Android device, it can help you unlock your phone under certain conditions, such as when you are at home or when your phone is connected to a trusted device.

Steps:

Be in a trusted location or connected to a trusted device: Ensure you are in a location or connected to a device you’ve set as trusted.

Unlock your phone: The phone should automatically unlock without needing a password.

Factory Reset (Last Resort)

If other methods fail, a factory reset will unlock your phone but will erase all data on the device. Ensure you have backed up your data before proceeding.

Steps:

Turn off your phone: Enter recovery mode.

For most devices: Press and hold the Volume Up + Power buttons simultaneously.

For Samsung devices: Press and hold the Volume Up + Bixby + Power buttons simultaneously.

Navigate to Wipe data/factory reset: Use the volume buttons to navigate and the power button to select.

Confirm: Select “Yes” to confirm the reset.

Reboot your phone: Once the reset is complete, select “Reboot system now”.

Using ADB to Delete the Password File

This method works if USB debugging is enabled on your phone and you’ve connected your device to your computer before.

Steps:

Connect your phone to a computer: Use a USB cable to connect your phone to a PC.

Open a command prompt or terminal: On Windows: Press Win + R, type cmd, and press Enter.

On Mac/Linux: Open the Terminal application.

adb shell

rm /data/system/gesture.key

Reboot your phone: After executing the commands, restart your device. The password should be removed.

Speak with your carrier or manufacturer

You can contact the manufacturer or carrier of your phone for support if none of the aforementioned techniques work. They might have more resources or techniques to assist you with unlocking your device.

In summary

There are a few ways to unlock your Android phone without a password: you can use the device management services offered by Google and Samsung, or you can factory reset the phone. Make sure your data is frequently backed up to prevent data loss in the event that a factory reset is necessary. These approaches could change as technology develops, so it’s critical to stay current with the newest ways and resources.