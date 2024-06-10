Guardians are constantly faced with new challenges and strong foes in the complex and vast world of Destiny 2. The Witness, an enigmatic and formidable foe, is one of the most anticipated encounters. The methods for defeating The Witness have changed with the 2024 update, and this guide is meant to assist you in coming out on top.

Preparation

Gear and Loadouts

Power Level: Ensure your Guardian is at or near the current power cap. This significantly impacts your survivability and damage output.

Weapons : Equip weapons that excel in both sustained DPS and burst damage. Recommended loadouts include:

Primary Weapon: A high-damage, high-accuracy scout rifle or hand cannon for add control.

Special Weapon: A shotgun or sniper rifle depending on the encounter’s range dynamics.

Heavy Weapon: Rocket launchers or linear fusion rifles for massive damage during DPS phases.

Mods : Utilize mods that enhance your survivability and damage. Mods like Protective Light, Well of Tenacity, and Charge with Light are essential for staying alive during intense moments. Subclass : Choose subclasses that offer both offensive and defensive benefits. Well of Radiance (Warlock), Ward of Dawn (Titan), and Shadowshot (Hunter) are excellent choices. Team Composition : A balanced fireteam is crucial. Coordinate roles among team members to ensure efficient add control, DPS, and support. Communication and synergy are key to tackling The Witness effectively.

Phase 1: Incorporate Control and Mechanics Knowledge

Waves of foes attack first in the struggle with The Witness. While you become acquainted with the surroundings and the workings, concentrate on managing advertisements.

Adds : Make swift dispatch of minor foes a top priority. Utilise weaponry and area-of-effect skills to control the mob.

: Make swift dispatch of minor foes a top priority. Utilise weaponry and area-of-effect skills to control the mob. Mechanics : Take note of any special mechanics that are presented during this stage. This could entail avoiding environmental dangers or engaging with particular objects.

Phase 2: Preparing for the Damage Phase

After dealing with the first waves, you’ll have to get ready for the DPS stage.

Positioning : Locate and take advantage of the best spots that give The Witness unobstructed views while shielding them from oncoming attacks.

: Locate and take advantage of the best spots that give The Witness unobstructed views while shielding them from oncoming attacks. Debuffs and Buffs : Work together to apply debuffs to The Witness (e.g., Divinity) and bonuses to your squad (such as Well of Radiance).

Phase 3: The Damaged Phase

Concentrate your fire on The Witness during the damage phase.

Target Weak Points : If The Witness has any exposed weak points, target them carefully. By doing this, harm output is maximised.

: If The Witness has any exposed weak points, target them carefully. By doing this, harm output is maximised. Rotations : To keep damage constant, rotate the firing of your heavy and special weapons. Make certain that each team member is making a valuable contribution.

Phase 4: Boss Abilities and Environmental Hazards

Throughout the encounter, the Witness will use a variety of talents and environmental dangers.

Steer clear of AoE strikes : The Witness will employ AOE strikes, which can easily destroy an unprepared squad. Move around and stay out of dangerous areas.

: The Witness will employ AOE strikes, which can easily destroy an unprepared squad. Move around and stay out of dangerous areas. Counter Abilities : Acknowledge The Witness’s abilities and take steps to counter them. This could entail neutralising particular assaults or applying particular strategies to reduce damage.

Phase Final: Persistent Injury and Survivability

The encounter will get more intense as The Witness gets closer to defeat.

Remain Calm : Keep your cool and adhere to your plan of action. Errors might result from panic.

: Keep your cool and adhere to your plan of action. Errors might result from panic. Use revives with caution : To prevent needless fatalities, make sure you’re recovering teammates in secure environments.

After the Battle: Booty and Benefits Defeating

You will have access to exclusive treasure and rewards if you are the Witness. Verify your inventory and pick up any things that have been dropped. Among the most prestigious in Destiny 2, the spoils from this encounter frequently include exclusive armour, weapons, and cosmetics.

In summary

In Destiny 2’s 2024 update, facing The Witness is a true test of reflexes, coordination, and readiness. You and your fireteam can win by properly preparing, comprehending encounter mechanics, and executing strategies with accuracy. Keep in mind that the secret to overcoming this difficult encounter is practice and persistence. Guardian, good luck!