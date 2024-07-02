Popular online looter-shooter “The First Descendant” combines fast-paced fighting with role-playing game aspects, drawing players in with its extensive lore and varied cast of characters. New improvements that improve the “Descendants” character unlocking procedure were released in 2024. This post offers a thorough walkthrough on how to get these characters, along with advice and tactics to help you efficiently increase the number of characters on your roster.

KEYPOINT: The First Descendant has a large number of playable Descendants, but it takes some time to unlock them all. You can choose between three Descendants when you first launch The First Descendant; the other two and all subsequent Descendants can be unlocked through crafting and purchases.

Summary of Descendats

In “The First Descendant,” every character has special skills and ways of playing. Gaining access to additional Descendants enables players to vary their gameplay and more skillfully meet various obstacles. The procedure has been streamlined in the 2024 update, making it more rewarding and interesting.

Though it can take some time, characters in The First Descendant can be freely unlocked by using research and obtaining the necessary crafting supplies. You can buy Descendants through the Shop option in the main menu if you wish to have access to them right away.

Though their strength comes at a larger cost if you use premium cash and harder-to-obtain crafting ingredients if you follow the free path, Ultimate Descendants are noticeably more strong than their usual counterparts.

Ways to Get Characters Unlocked

Main Narrative Development

One of the main ways to obtain additional Descendants is still to advance through the main tale. Players who complete important plot missions frequently receive additional characters or the tools to unlock them. To access these rewards, be sure to finish all main quests.

Missions tailored to individual characters

Numerous Descendants have unique quests connected to their skills and lore. Unlocking the character requires completing these missions. You can find these tasks by engaging with character-related NPCs or by looking through the quest log.

Advice: Pay Attention to NPC Dialogues: NPCs frequently offer suggestions regarding the locations of character-specific quests.

Do Side Quests: In order to access character tasks, you may need to do several side quests.

Currency in-game

Descendants can be unlocked by using in-game money with the 2024 update. You can acquire this currency by participating in a variety of events, weekly challenges, and daily objectives.

Advice: Take Part in Events: Special occasions frequently come with bigger cash payouts.

Daily and Weekly Missions: To earn cash more quickly, consistently finish these missions.

Treasure Chests

Character unlocks may be found in loot boxes, which are either earned or bought. They give players an alternative way to add people to their squad, albeit they are not guaranteed.

Advice: Hold on to Your Prizes: During some events, there are special loot boxes that have a greater likelihood of holding character unlocks.

Finish Challenges: Completing some challenges will earn you loot boxes, which will raise your chances of finding new Descendants.

Successes and Turning Points

New milestones and achievements that award players with Descendants upon completion were added in the 2024 release. These could be anything from exploring objectives to combat challenges.

Advice: Monitor Your Progress: Keep track of your accomplishments and benchmarks to be informed about impending incentives.

Concentrate on Milestone Objectives: If you’re striving for a specific Descendant, give priority to these milestones since they offer specific character unlocks.

Methods for Effective Unlocking

Sort Missions into Priorities : Pay attention to finishing tasks that immediately result in character unlocks. This comprises objectives related to the main plot, character-specific quests, and achievement benchmarks. Optimise Foreign Exchange Gains : Engage in the activities that will earn you the most in-game money. Look out for high-reward opportunities and challenges on a regular basis, and try to fulfil them. Work Together with Other Participants : Join a guild or form a group with other players to take on challenging tasks and objectives. Reaching objectives that unlock characters may be simpler when played cooperatively. Keep abreast of events : Periodically, the game rolls out one-time events with special prizes, such character unlocks. To take advantage of these chances, keep an eye on the announcements and news related to the game.

In summary

Character progression in “The First Descendant” has become more dynamic and engaging with the 2024 update. By following this guide and employing the tips and strategies provided, players can efficiently expand their roster and enjoy the diverse gameplay experiences that new Descendants bring. Happy hunting, and may your journey in “The First Descendant” be filled with exciting discoveries and epic battles!