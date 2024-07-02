So Samsung is planning to launch another exciting feature on the Galaxy Watches, and which has been a part of the Apples ecosystem for sometime now. Now, let’s look at more depth and check whether all this fuss is worth it.

It is important when people share health information, especially with other people they do so because they care for their well-being.

Samsung Galaxy Watches are already some of the best wearables to begin with! They are wired on Wear OS; something that makes them amazingly intelligent and convenient to use. However, there has been an area that they lacked in, the possibility of sharing information on their health with their immediate relatives. Well, it seems that is about to change In the following few moments!

Samsung’s latest leaked plan was to add a feature that allows you to share your health records with someone else. Ever wish to monitor grandma’s heart rate, child’s steps or even one’s own’s heart rate and pulse on the palm of your hand? Sounds cool, right? The stubborn feature is said to be embedded and waiting to be deployed in the latest version of the Samsung Health.

How It Will Work

If so, then you can have updates of the health data of your family members who also owns samsung wearable devices. Therefore, to access it, your family member will require a separate Galaxy Watch. They will have to wear it consistently to accumulate the needed data to share together.

Samsung is also making the required efforts to ensure that your privacy is respected. Getting into another family member’s record will not be immediate; the main account holder (which is you in this example) will have to obtain permission in order to access another family member’s health record. They participate in approving or rejecting your request, and they are in a position to determine the extent of information they wish to reveal.

Keeping It Secure

Privacy issues are sensitive, and Samsung is well aware of it. That is why family members have automatic permission to withdraw access at any time they wish to. Also, it has a fun bonus, if the person becomes idle for a long period of time it will turn off the data sharing as well. This prevents the spread of outdated and irrelevant information in the different fields of study.

For the parents, don’t worry! In order to get the access to your child’s health info you will need to give your approval. Samsung is making sure that you are able to manage the data you make available and with whom.

When can we apply This?

As for when it’s actually going to arrive, there is no official release date but it seems headed for the next big event – Galaxy Unpacked on 10th July. In addition to this new add-on, new products that we are likely to witness this year include the Galaxy Watch7, the Galaxy Watch Ultra, and the Galaxy Ring.

Another question that has yet to be answered is whether or not this feature would be limited to the latest models or if it can be implemented on the previous Galaxy Watches. However, because there’s new hardware to integrate with the software, it probably will be that Galaxy Watch 4 or newer models will have this feature.

Wrapping It Up

Samsung and feeding its ecosystem for the users is still on the progress of taking another phase. Information exchange can be viewed as a concept quite similar to something that can be heard in sci-fi movies, but that is to happen. If you like monitoring your relatives’ or friends’ health at all times or just like it when all the information is centralized, you will love this new addition.