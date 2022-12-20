This article focuses on How to Unlock Charlie in Marvel’s Midnight Suns. By following these steps, you should be able to unlock and use Charlie the dog as an aid for your quests throughout this guide. Doing this will unlock every word of power, which subsequently gives you means that allow you to explore new areas. Below, you will see the locations of each Trial encounter in the Blood Gate, along with the Words of Power you have unlocked.

Midnight Suns has 13 total playable characters to date, and luckily, the way to unlock all of them is simply by playing through story missions. You begin with an unlocked entire cast, which is nice since some characters are unlocked only toward the end of Midnight Suns. Charlie, for instance, accompanies you through a variety of Words of Power challenges that may unlock new moves for the Hunter. She will also draw 2 of Charlie’s Hellhound’s cards, so if any cards are still playing, she will immediately be included.

Once she is called, Charlie is only around for a short while but can unleash chaos with her powerful sustain cards and damage output, positioning the party for victory. The Charlie Pet comes in handy later on in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, where you will be able to summon Charlie in combat to assist in fighting off enemies. With three different cards available to her, Charlie is a support/damage dealer that you can power up with increasing levels of friendship.

In this guide, we are going to walk through how to unlock and raise the friendship with Charlie in Marvel’s Midnight Suns in order to maximize Charlie’s power in combat. Petting the loveable creature will level up her friendship with the player’s character, which is actually a bonus on its own, as well as unlocking combat maps for her and providing resources for upgrading your party.

Unlike the other characters available in Marvel’s Midnight Suns, Charlie the hellhound cannot be added to a list straight away when the quest begins but must be called upon as it is happening through the Legendary cards that can be acquired by Hunters. Charlie needs to be summoned using a legendary card that the Hunter can acquire to be present while completing the mission. The first Summon Charlie card will be given to players with a Light Balance of 100, while the second one is given with a Light Balance of 200.

The Summon Charlie card costs four Hero Points to activate and allows Charlie to join the party as the fourth member for a limited time. Charlie is fiercely loyal to the Midnight Suns and is willing to do anything to defend them, even if that means getting in harm’s way. Charlie is also a bit of a hothead and can get angry quickly, but Charlie has a good heart and is always willing to offer a helping hand to those in need.