Ubisoft Is Hiring Playtesters For Its Star Wars Game

Ubisoft Massive has been developing a new title since January of 2021, and the narrative-driven Star Wars title appears to now be well into playtesting. Ubisoft announced way back in 2021 that its Swedish studio, Massive Entertainment, was going to be making a new Star Wars title using its Snowdrop open-world engine, but other than that not much has been revealed about the project.

Their next narrative-driven title was first announced way back in 2021, and aside from the above facts, it is said to be narrative-driven and open-world. While we don’t know a whole lot about this adventure, announced back in 2021, we know itas going to be a story-driven title that takes place in an open world.

While we know very little (nothing) about the Star Wars title from Ubisoft Massive, and we do not have any clue as to when that is coming out, things appear to be going right on for Ubisoft, though they clearly needed some minor reinforcements. While Ubisoft Massive has been fairly quiet on their Star Wars open-world project, referring to it as just The Star Wars Project thus far, development seems to be going fairly well, with the studio has announced that they are looking for playtesters. Because Massive Entertainment announced only a couple of months ago it was hiring developers in order to grow its development team for its next Star Wars game.

We are looking for playtesters for the Star Wars Project! If you live near Malmö, we would love for you to sign up. 🎮👉 https://t.co/rSw5iQvhXV pic.twitter.com/JdLsAIhAnu — Massive Entertainment – A Ubisoft Studio 🎮 (@UbiMassive) December 16, 2022

For those who are not familiar with what this job involves, being a playtester is all about playing games and giving developers valuable feedback. The hiring is an excellent opportunity to become a part of the development process for their next Star Wars game and provide feedback that can influence the final product.

While there is not a lot known at this point about Ubisoft’s Star Wars title, those selected for a spot on the playtesting team will get a chance to be among the first people in the world to have hands-on time with it. Job listings for the project are calling for expertise with both action-adventure and role-playing games, and with linear and non-linear stories, giving us an idea of what we might expect to find with Ubisoft’s Star Wars.

Aside from location factors, the massive official Ubisoft site says that anyone 16 or older can apply to become a playtester, no matter what gaming experience they have. Ubisoft Massive said on Friday it prioritizes people living near its MalmAP, Sweden, studio, where the tests will be held. You are going to be spending a lot of time testing games that interest you, and if you enjoy what you are working on, thatas going to make it a lot more interesting and engaging.