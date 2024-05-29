Kuro Games’ latest action RPG, Wuthering Waves, takes players on a thrilling journey through a post-apocalyptic world where humanity is rebuilding. Like many gacha games, Wuthering Waves offers daily quests that reward players with valuable in-game resources. However, unlocking these daily tasks isn’t as straightforward as in other games. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the steps needed to unlock daily tasks in Wuthering Waves.

Progress Through the Main Story

To unlock daily quests, you must first make progress in the main storyline. Specifically, you need to complete the “Ominous Star” main quest, which is located in Huanglong Chapter 1, Act 3. This quest acts as a gateway to the daily task system. Once you finish this quest, you’ll gain access to the first set of daily quests as well as some initial side quests.

Accessing Your Daily Tasks

After completing the necessary quest, you can view your daily tasks by navigating to the main menu. From there, head to your Guidebook and select the Activity Tracker. The game requires you to complete up to five quick activities or quests each day to earn resources and rewards.

Refresh Time and Activity Points

It’s important to note that all daily quests and activities refresh at your server’s reset time. To maximize your rewards, be sure to complete these tasks before they reset. Each task you complete earns you Activity Points, and accumulating these points unlocks various rewards.

Daily Activities and Points

Here are the daily activities you can complete in Wuthering Waves and the points they grant:

Complete one Daily Quest : 40 points

Absorb one Echo : 20 points

Complete Training once : 20 points

Defeat one Overlord Class Enemy : 20 points

Upgrade Weapon level once : 20 points

Complete Synthesis once : 20 points

Upgrade Resonator level once : 20 points

Complete Cooking once : 20 points

Perform Resonance Skill three times : 10 points

Perform Intro Skill three times : 10 points

To obtain all daily rewards, aim to score 100 Activity Points each day.

Rewards for Activity Points

Completing daily activities and earning Activity Points is a great way to collect free in-game items. Different rewards are unlocked as you reach specific Activity Point milestones. Here’s what you can earn:

20 Activity Points : 10 Asterite, 300 Union EXP, Two Medium Resonance Potions

40 Activity Points : 10 Asterite, 300 Union EXP, 20,000 Shell Credits

60 Activity Points : 10 Asterite, 400 Union EXP, Two Medium Energy Cores

80 Activity Points : 10 Asterite, 400 Union EXP, Two Medium Sealed Tubes

100 Activity Points : 20 Asterite, 600 Union EXP, Morphable Echo

Tips for Completing Daily Tasks

Plan Your Day : Review the daily tasks early and plan your activities to ensure you can complete them before the reset time. Prioritize High-Point Tasks : Start with tasks that offer the most points, such as completing a daily quest or absorbing an Echo. Combine Activities : Look for ways to combine tasks. For example, you can absorb an Echo and perform Resonance Skills during the same battle. Use Resources Wisely : Ensure you have enough resources to upgrade your weapon or Resonator, as these tasks are worth 20 points each. Stay Consistent : Regularly completing daily tasks will ensure you continuously earn rewards and progress in the game.

Unlocking and completing daily tasks in Wuthering Waves is essential for maximizing your in-game resources and advancing your character. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you’ll be well on your way to making the most out of your daily quests. Remember to complete the “Ominous Star” quest in Huanglong Chapter 1, Act 3, and regularly check your Activity Tracker to stay on top of your daily tasks. With a bit of planning and consistency, you’ll quickly gather the rewards needed to thrive in the futuristic world of Wuthering Waves.