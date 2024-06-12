Bungie’s well-known multiplayer online first-person shooter, Destiny 2, is always changing and adding new secrets, challenges, and content. Unlocking strong weapons and skills is one of Guardians’ most fascinating and fulfilling endeavours. One of these is the powerful and mysterious “Dual Destiny.” With the help of this guide, you may unlock this function and make sure you’re prepared to face the deadliest enemies in the galaxy.

Dual Destiny is a hidden quest that can be replayed to obtain various rolls on your Hunter cloak, Titan mark, or Warlock bond. Completing it awards you with an Exotic Class Item. However, in order to access the objective, you must solve a riddle, and if you don’t already know what to do, it’s very hard to finish.

How to obtain Destiny 2’s Exotic Class Items

You must finish the Dual Destiny mission in the Pale Heart of the Traveller in order to obtain your Exotic Class Item in Destiny 2: The Final Shape. Only after finishing The Final Shape campaign and opening the Pale Heart destination’s activities can one access this assignment. It needs a fireteam of two and has a recommended Power level of 1995. There’s no matchmaker involved. Your Exotic Class Item will receive a new roll after each Dual Destiny completion.

Step 1: Comply with the Conditions

Prior to starting your Dual Destiny quest, make sure you fulfil the following requirements:

Make sure the power level on your Guardian is at least 1260. The next tasks are easier to handle at higher power levels.

Campaigns Completed: Complete the latest expansion’s main campaign. This guarantees that you possess the essential narrative and folklore context.

Season Pass: Having the current season pass can offer extra resources and perks that will help in the quest, while it’s not always required.

Step 2: Consult with Zavala

Visit the Tower and have a conversation with Commander Zavala. It is he that will give you the first questline, “A Guardian’s Path.” This quest consists of a number of tasks meant to assess your combat prowess and understanding of the game’s fundamentals.

Step 3: Finish the Questline “A Guardian’s Path”

There are several steps in the questline:

Strike Missions: Finish three distinct missions. These missions are designed to test various facets of your combat skills.

Five Crucible matches are need to be played. To finish this step quickly, concentrate on cooperation and planning.

Play three games of gambit matches. To thrive, strike a balance between your aggressive and defensive tactics.

Step 4: Osiris’s Trials

After finishing “A Guardian’s Path,” Saint-14, who is in charge of the Trials of Osiris, will be referred to by Zavala. Here is what you must do:

Win Seven Trials Matches: Win seven Osiris Trials matches. This stage, which calls for coordination and competence, can be very difficult. Think about forming a team with friends or more seasoned gamers.

Complete Run: Win seven games in a row without dropping a game to complete a perfect run. The hardest step is the one that might take several tries to complete.

Step 5: The Challenge of the Lost Sector

Following your successful completion of the Trials of Osiris, you will be required to complete a solo exploration of a Legend Lost Sector. To unlock Dual Destiny, you must complete this task in order to receive the “Ancient Cypher,” a vital artefact.

Step 6: Go See the Stranger Exo

Go see the Exo Stranger on Europa with the Ancient Cypher in your possession. It is her that will give you the last quest phase, “Dual Realities.”

Step 7: Search for Dual Realities

This quest requires you to traverse through alternating universes in a unique task. This is how you finish it:

Reality Shifts: Make use of unique gateways to travel via different dimensions. To choose the right route, pay attention to cues from the surroundings.

Solve complex problems that call for you to change elements in one world in order to have an impact on another.

Boss Fight: Take down the last boss, a formidable foe that can only be defeated by carefully combining both worlds.

Step 8: Making a Dual Destiny Claim

Once the Dual Realities mission is finished, go back to the Exo Stranger. Depending on the state of the game meta at the time, she will award you with the Dual Destiny, a special weapon or ability.

In summary

In Destiny 2, obtaining Dual Destiny is a difficult yet worthwhile quest. It takes a trifecta of ability, cunning, and tenacity. You can successfully complete the steps and become one of the select Guardians who can use this potent weapon by according to this guide. May the Light lead your way and good fortune crown you, Guardian!