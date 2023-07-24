How to unlock engineer remnant 2

Unlock the power of the Drazir and claim one of the most elusive secrets in all of Remnant 2. today we’re sharing everything you need to know about a powerful new archetype including where to unlock it this is the engineer word on the street was there were seven archetypes and there were eight well friends now there are nine and we’re still counting but trust me when I say you want to stop what you’re doing and hunt this down unlocking this class is rather simple if you know where to look no amount of data mining can help you.

when it comes to discovering the Biggest Secrets the game has to offer and lucky for you we were on the hunt to unlock the engineer archetype you first need to reach the second Overworld in a narud playthrough that is the second outdoor tile set in the world for us that was aeon’s Vault but we know for a fact that this secret spawns on the second Overworld no matter what the only way we could find this secret was thanks to the level 10 Explorer skill treasure hunter treasure hunter allowed livid to see into the poison fog that surrounded the map and thus a secret was found you’ll notice that without treasure hunter finding this would be nearly impossible possible nearly inside the fog is a dead engineer and if you’re brave enough to take the plunge you can move through the poison fog and claim the first reward the technician armour set this does take some precise timing, so listen carefully. After moving through the poison, you’ll puke. You will have a brief moment right after, and that’s when you run and jump across the ledge in front of you to a new Landing Pick up your technician armour set, but don’t bask in its epic Glory too long; there’s still more to do. Drop down off the ledge you’re currently standing on onto a small Basin below.

They’re buried in the dirt, which is the real prize. The alien device: it’s moments like this that make me appreciate how incredible games like Remnant 2 are because it’s a payoff to a secret hardly anyone knows about, and that’s just a damn cool feeling. However, we can’t stop here; we need to head back to Ward 13 and make our way to Wallace because he’s the key to turning that alien device into something a lot more powerful. The drazier calliper: take a second to equip your

new item Baby, you’ve got yourself an engineer. This class is nuts. While we don’t have it fully levelled up quite yet, believe me, we’re working on it.

The second skill is the heavy weapon flamethrower, and it functions in much the same way as the Vulcan Cannon: when pressed, you place a flamethrower turret on the ground instead of lasers.

You get flaming grenades, which isn’t a bad trade-off if you think about it. Also, you can build around status damage, so think about that for a second. Again, by long-pressing the skill, you can carry the flamethrower turret into combat. Double-pressing the skill will recall the turret, returning most of its remaining ammo. When not deployed, the flamethrower will regenerate ammo. You need to know, and I know this for a fact: when your turret is deployed, it counts as a summit, so considering what we already know about the awesome Summoner class we revealed on the channel, you can see how the pieces could come together to create one hell of a cyborg summoner. Think about the building potential the engineers have. Prime perk High-Tech takes all of those skills to the next insane level. When deployed in either turret or carry mode, you can hold your skill button once again to activate overclocking. When overclocked, your heavy weapons are granted infinite ammo. increased fire rate and a massive damage buff starting at 15 seconds, but as you level up, this duration gets longer, and the kicker is that the cooldown is less than a minute, so you can activate this in almost any serious fight, which is nuts as expected. The perks keep us chugging right along and further enhance the engineer. the damage perk Metalworker increases skill damage while also increasing the ammo capacity and maximum health of your heavy weapons. The team perk’s magnetic field is the ultimate defensive buff, increasing damage resistance by a significant amount for all allies near the engineer or its turrets. the utility perk heavy Mobility increases the engineer’s movement speed while carrying a heavy weapon.

For a relic perk, we have a Surplus. When the engineer uses a relic, it refills a portion of the heavy weapon’s ammo reserves, and if the heavy weapon is currently stowed and not deployed or being carried, that effect is doubled. There’s also the engineer’s passive trait, fortify, which just further proves the class is built to withstand anything in the game. Fortify increases a player’s armour effectiveness, starting at five percent at level one and increasing to 50 percent at level 10. That means if a piece of armour has a defensive value of 10 and this trait is level 10, that piece of armour now has a value of 15. Factor in all four pieces of defensive gear, and this is easily one of, if not the best, defensive traits in the game. You’ve pretty much got the gist of the clasp, but we have to take this one final step further. When you unlock a new archetype, you can create a new character and automatically assign any unlocked class, which in this case means engineer.

With that, you also get the starting weapons and what they are for the long gun. The engineer’s standard-issue weapon is the pulse rifle, a wickedly accurate three-shot burst gun.

