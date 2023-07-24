How to cancel friend request on facebook

When you send a friend request on Facebook, you need to wait for the other person to accept it before you can view their profile and interact with them. Facebook does notify you when

If someone accepts your request, there is no way of knowing if someone simply ignores it.

Updating your Facebook application

You should first try to figure out how you can update your Facebook application on your Android phone. If there is no update available, you will not be able to update your application. Now, doing this is actually very easy, and it’s one of the most common issues people have with Facebook on their Android phones, mostly because they can’t figure out how to actually update the application. So what we want to do is go ahead and open up our Google Play Store right there. So once we come into our Google Play Store, we’ll come into this panel now on the top, where we’ll basically be able to search up for certain applications and whatever else we want to search up. So all we have to do is go ahead and click on that search bar up there, and we can go ahead and type in Facebook just like this. So go ahead and type in Facebook, which you can see right there. The first search is for the Facebook application, so I can go ahead and click right there, and you can see I have the Facebook app right there. I don’t even think I installed this Facebook app, or maybe I did, or maybe it came pre-installed, but even if it came pre-installed, you should be able to see it. So all we have to do is go ahead and click on that search bar up there, and we can go ahead and type in Facebook just like this. So go ahead and type in Facebook, which you can see right there. Then what you want to do is click into the application, and there should be an update panel if there is an update available now.

If there is no update available, you will not be able to update your application, so you can see right there that I see uninstall and open instead of uninstall, or I think that instead of open, you would see an update button, so that’s really the only way to update Facebook. You can also scroll to the bottom and see similar apps, and what you can do is you should be able to see somewhere the date or, like, when this update happened, so you can see right there. I don’t really see anything for the most part, but sometimes there should be some little information about what’s going on with Facebook or if there are any updates, and from there you can just

See, oh well, the last update was three months ago, and I haven’t updated. I definitely updated the last three months, and you can kind of go from there, so it doesn’t really look like there’s been an update, but that’s essentially how you do it.

Canceling friend requests on Facebook

I will be doing this on the Facebook app, but it will be pretty similar on the desktop too.

Open the Facebook app and tap on the menu.

button in the homepage’s top or bottom right corner.

Scroll down and tap ‘settings & privacy, then tap ‘settings’.

Scroll down to the ‘your information’ heading and tap ‘activity log’.

Scroll down and select ‘interactions’.

Then choose ‘likes and reactions’.

Here is a list of all your likes and reactions.

You can like something by tapping the three dots.

to the right of it and choose ‘unlike’ on the popup.

And that brings an end to this tutorial on canceling friend requests on Facebook.

