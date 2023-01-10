Dishonored is a first-person stealth action-adventure video game developed by Arkane Studios and published by Bethesda Softworks. The game takes place in the fictional city of Dunwall and follows the story of Corvo Attano, a former bodyguard to the Empress who is falsely accused of her murder and must clear his name while seeking revenge against those who betrayed him. One of the key features of the game is its focus on player choice, as the player can choose to complete missions using stealth or violence, and the choices they make will affect the game’s story and its various endings. In this article, we will explore how to unlock every ending in Dishonored.

To unlock every ending in Dishonored, the player must make a combination of choices throughout the game that determine the fate of the main character, Corvo Attano, as well as the other characters and the city of Dunwall itself. The endings in Dishonered are highly based on your Chaos level, which is the measure of how much violence the player has used to complete the missions.

Low Chaos: To unlock the Low Chaos ending, the player must make an effort to complete the game using stealth and non-lethal methods. This includes taking a stealthy approach to missions, avoiding combat whenever possible, and using non-lethal methods to take down enemies. This will decrease the chaos level, which is a measure of the amount of violence and destruction the player causes throughout the game. The lower the chaos level, the better the state of Dunwall will be in the end. High Chaos: To unlock the High Chaos ending, the player must make an effort to complete the game using violence and lethal methods. This includes taking a violent approach to missions, engaging in combat whenever possible, and using lethal methods to take down enemies. This will increase the chaos level, which will result in a worse state of Dunwall in the end. The higher the chaos level, the worse the state of Dunwall will be.

Overall, unlocking every ending in Dishonored requires careful consideration of the player’s choices throughout the game. The player must strike a balance between stealth and violence, making the right choices at key points in the game, and ensuring the survival of key characters. It can be challenging, but the rewards are worth it, as each ending provides a unique and satisfying conclusion to the story. It’s also important to note that players can choose to replay the game to experience different endings with different choices they made.