How To Unlock Flying Mounts In Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is an upcoming action role-playing game that has been highly anticipated by fans of the Harry Potter universe. In this game, players will be able to explore the magical world of Hogwarts and embark on various quests, including rescuing beasts and unlocking flying mounts.

Flying mounts are an exciting feature in the game that players can unlock by completing a specific quest. These mounts include various beasts, but the most sought-after one is the Hippogriff. Here’s how you can unlock flying mounts in Hogwarts Legacy.

The first step to unlocking flying mounts is to rescue the beasts. To do this, players must unlock the Room of Requirement, a magical room that can only be accessed by those who have a specific need. Once inside, players will meet Deek the Elf, who will teach them how to use the Nab-Sack, a tool that can be used to rescue beasts.

The game features various beasts that players can rescue, including Kneazles and Bowtruckles, but the Hippogriff is a flying mount and requires an extra step to unlock. In an unexpected twist, Natsai Onai, also known as Natty, commissions players to rescue the Hippogriff instead of Poppy Sweeting, who was the original character that players were supposed to rescue.

To begin the quest to unlock flying mounts, players must speak with Natty in Lower Hogsfield. Natty will ask players to meet her near a castle ruin to start the High Keep quest. Players must wait for her owl to arrive as she tries to locate Harlow, a character that players must find evidence against.

Once Natty locates Harlow, she leads players to the Falbarton Castle Floo Flame, where she reveals that she has been following Harlow and watching his every move to find out his whereabouts. This is where the quest to unlock flying mounts truly begins.

To unlock flying mounts, players must complete The High Keep main quest, which starts with finding a way inside the castle grounds. Players must use spells to climb the high platform, pull a box out of the way, and open the gate for Natty. Once inside, players witness Harlow abusing Highwing, Poppy’s Hippogriff.

Natsai decides to find evidence against Harlow while players are tasked with rescuing the beast. Players must use spells to reach the roof, which houses Highwing and another Hippogriff.Once they have rescued Highwing, players must follow Natty while riding the Hippogriff.

Completing The High Keep quest unlocks flying mounts, which can be kept in the new Vivarium that is unlocked in the Room of Requirement. The Vivarium is a special place where players can keep the beasts they have rescued, including their flying mounts.

