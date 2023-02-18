How to Use Potions in Hogwarts Legacy

Hogwarts Legacy is a highly anticipated game set in the Wizarding World of Harry Potter. It allows players to create their own character and attend Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Potions are an integral part of the gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy, and players must learn how to use them effectively to succeed.

Potions provide players with various benefits and enhancements that aid them in combat and general gameplay. The most crucial Potion in the game is the Wiggenweld Potion, which allows players to heal themselves when they are in critical condition. Other Potions like the Edurus Potion grant players a defense boost and resilience against interruptions, while the Invisibility Potion can cloak the wearer, rendering them invisible.

Using a specific potion during combat can be more important than casting a spell in some situations.For instance, if players are low on health, they can use the Wiggenweld Potion to heal themselves quickly, giving them a better chance of surviving the battle. On the other hand, if players are facing a group of enemies, they can use the Thunderbrew Potion to create a storm around them, stunning and damaging nearby enemies.

How to Use Potions:

To use Potions in the game, players must open the Tool Wheel by holding Tab on PC, L1 on PlayStation, or LB on Xbox and equip the desired Potion. After equipping it, players can use the Potion by pressing the same button. The healing Potion, Wiggenweld Potion, however, operates differently and is not included in the Tool Wheel. Players can use it by pressing G on PC or the Down button on PlayStation and Xbox.

Players can also find plants such as Venomous Tentacula and Mandrake on the Tool Wheel, which operate similarly to Potions. Initially, players cannot brew or use Potions upon starting the game. They must first complete a series of main and side quests that introduce them to the world of Hogwarts Legacy. Once the Potions Class main quests begin, players will learn about the importance of Potions, their ingredients, and how to brew them. After brewing their first Potion, it will automatically be added to the Tool Wheel, allowing players to select it immediately.

While the number of Tools and Potions available in the game may not be extensive, each of them provides value in various aspects of gameplay. Potions such as :

Focus Potion reduce the drinker’s spell cooldown

Maxima Potion increases their spell damage for a limited amount of time.

Edurus Potion enhances the drinker’s defense by covering them with a durable, rocky skin, making them more resilient to damage.

To brew Potions, players must gather ingredients from the world of Hogwarts Legacy, such as herbs, flowers, and animal parts. Players must also use the correct potion cauldron, which will be introduced in the Potions Class main quests. The cauldron is where players mix their ingredients to create a Potion. Each Potion has its own recipe and requires specific ingredients, so players must pay attention to the instructions.

In conclusion, Potions are a crucial aspect of gameplay in Hogwarts Legacy. They provide various benefits and enhancements that aid players in combat and general gameplay. To use Potions, players must open the Tool Wheel, equip the desired Potion, and press the same button to use it. The healing Potion, Wiggenweld Potion, operates differently and is not included in the Tool Wheel. Players can use it by pressing G on PC or the Down button on PlayStation and Xbox.

Players must complete a series of main and side quests to learn about Potions and how to brew them. Once they brew their first Potion, it will automatically be added to the Tool Wheel, allowing players to select it immediately. Potions such as the Focus Potion reduce spell cooldowns, while the Maxima Potion increases spell damage for a limited