Do you want to get the ‘Friendbound Mutation’ in Grow a Garden? Follow the guide to know how you can do it and what the steps involved. Also, we shall discuss in detail about what it is and how does it work in this Roblox game. So, let us begin!

About Grow a Garden

“Grow a Garden” is a Roblox game that is known for its simplicity and takes you into a realm where you can grow all sorts of crops and maintain them. So, whether you are farming a basic crop or growing an exotic one, it can be really exciting! The new part is that your garden keeps growing even when you’re offline, so you always come back to something new. And if you’re thinking, then you’re mistaken! It’s not just about planting, as you can also get amazing mutations on your crops that boost their value, collect adorable pets with unique abilities, and upgrade your gear to speed things up within the game. To top things up a notch, there are also dynamic weather events and weekly exclusive items that keep the game fresh and exciting for the players.

What is ‘Friendbound Mutation’?

In Roblox’s “Grow a Garden,” the ‘Friendbound Mutation’ is a special status your crops can get, boosting their value immensely, specifically by 70x, which is just amazing. It gives your plant a dazzling cherry-red glow with floating hearts that make it look better. You can primarily get it by using “Friendship Pots” in your garden, which you link with your Roblox friends. But here’s a catch! It is much like a streak, and you have to commit to it. You have to consistently tend to these pots with your friends, maintaining a streak. The more active friendship pots you have and the longer you keep your streaks going, the higher your chances of seeing this valuable mutation appear on your crops. It can get you many benefits, including more currency within the game.

How to get ‘Friendbound Mutation’?

We have given you the idea of how it’s done but let us walk you through the actual way in detail.