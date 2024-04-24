Are you ready to delve into Remnant 2’s The Forgotten Kingdom DLC? If you’ve been eager to unlock the powerful Invoker archetype but weren’t sure how to go about it, fear not! This guide will walk you through every step of the process, ensuring that you can harness the full potential of this unique playstyle. So grab your gear and let’s get started!

The journey to unlock the Invoker archetype begins with a specific version of Yaesha, one that starts with the Glittering Grotto. This crucial step sets the stage for everything to come. You can either roll the Forgotten Kingdom in Adventure Mode or keep rerolling Yaesha until you find the Glittering Grotto as the first location on the map. Once you’ve secured the right iteration of Yaesha, it’s time to embark on your adventure.

Load into the Ancient Canopy map by selecting the Glittering Grotto and prepare yourself for the challenges ahead. Navigate through the Ancient Canopy until you reach a door marked with an exclamation point on the map. This door serves as your gateway to the next phase of the journey.

Upon passing through the door, you’ll find yourself on a second map, the specifics of which depend on how Yaesha was generated. Your goal here is to locate another door marked with an exclamation point. This door will take you back to the Ancient Canopy, where you’ll encounter a pivotal lever. Interact with the lever to set the next stage in motion.

As the large statue ahead begins to descend, it’s time to make your descent as well. Follow these steps to navigate your way to the bottom:

Turn your character’s back to the lever and access the elevator on the right.

Ride the elevator down and open the door at the bottom.

Proceed straight ahead and utilize two staircases to position yourself underneath the descending statue.

Descend three ladders, veer left at the bottom, pass through the doorway, and follow the corridor.

Upon reaching the sand-filled room, exercise caution as you navigate through the projectiles and make your way to the far-right corner. Here, you’ll find two piles of sand accumulating. Position yourself in the pile closest to the wall and wait patiently. After several minutes, the sand will begin to suffocate you, transporting you to a room containing the coveted Old Flute.

In the event that the sand fails to reach the necessary height after 10 minutes, you’ll need to meet your demise at the hands of the nearby projectiles and try again. Persistence is key on this journey, so don’t lose heart if success eludes you initially.

Armed with the Old Flute, return to Ward 13 and seek out Wallace. This knowledgeable NPC possesses the ability to transform the Old Flute into a Spirit Flute, a crucial step in unlocking the Invoker archetype. Once the transformation is complete, the power of the Invoker will be yours to command.

Unlocking the Invoker archetype in Remnant 2’s The Forgotten Kingdom DLC is a multi-step process that requires patience, perseverance, and precise execution. By following the steps outlined in this guide, you’ll soon find yourself wielding the formidable powers of the Invoker, ready to conquer any challenge that comes your way. So what are you waiting for? Dive into the adventure today and unleash the full potential of your character in Remnant 2!