In the vast world of Genshin Impact, one of the thrilling challenges players encounter is facing weekly bosses. Among these formidable foes is The Knave, featuring the enigmatic Fourth Fatui Harbinger, Arlecchino. Defeating this boss not only requires skill but also a strategic approach. In this guide, we’ll delve into the intricacies of unlocking and defeating The Knave, ensuring you’re well-equipped to claim your weekly rewards.

To embark on the journey of facing The Knave, you must first complete Arlecchino’s Story Quest, titled “Ignis Purgatorius Chapter Act I – When the Hearth-Flame Goes Out.” However, reaching this point entails meeting certain prerequisites:

Reach Adventure Rank 40 or above. Complete the Archon Quest Chapter IV: Act V – Masquerade of the Guilty.

Unlike events, you cannot bypass these prerequisites, necessitating your progression through the Archon Quests until Fontaine. Additionally, unlocking Arlecchino’s Story Quest requires one Story Key. Once initiated, maintaining focus mode prevents overlap with other quests. Upon completing Arlecchino’s Story Quest, the Domain known as the Scattered Ruins emerges in Mont Esus East, situated north of the Court of Fontaine. Teleporting directly to this area enables you to initiate the battle against The Knave.

Defeating The Knave in Genshin Impact:

The encounter with The Knave presents a formidable challenge, characterized by swift attacks, agile movements across the battlefield, and the application of the Bond of Life to party members. To emerge victorious, consider the following strategies:

Employ a reliable healer to counteract the effects of the Bond of Life, as survival hinges on sustaining adequate healing throughout the battle. For those less adept at evading rapid assaults, enlist a shielder boasting a robust shield. The Knave’s relentless onslaught often shatters weaker shields, necessitating resilience in defense. Avoid utilizing characters with stationary abilities, as The Knave’s agility demands constant mobility. Skills that immobilize characters prove detrimental, hindering your ability to effectively engage in combat. Opt for a DPS character with considerable range or hitbox, facilitating efficient engagement with The Knave despite her erratic movements. While a bow user isn’t mandatory, a character boasting versatility in ranged attacks proves advantageous. Leverage elemental reactions, particularly those involving Dendro, Hydro, Cryo, and Electro, to exploit The Knave’s Pyro vulnerability and maximize damage output.

Navigating The Knave’s arsenal of abilities necessitates astute observation and swift reflexes. Dodgeable hitboxes pose a significant threat, covering expansive areas of the battlefield with minimal room for evasion. Mastery of dodging techniques is essential, complemented by the strategic utilization of shields to mitigate incoming damage. Players grappling with loading issues should prioritize skipping animation cutscenes during The Knave’s transformation into Peruere. This strategic maneuver affords uninterrupted visibility of impending attacks, facilitating timely dodges to evade potentially devastating blows. Vigilance is paramount, particularly given The Knave’s propensity for unleashing high-damage assaults capable of swiftly incapacitating vulnerable units.

Understanding Bond of Life Mechanics:

Central to The Knave’s combat mechanics is the Bond of Life, a debuff capable of holding a portion of a character’s HP hostage while impeding healing until cleared. Identifiable by a distinctive red cross symbol and corresponding red segment on the HP bar, the Bond of Life mandates swift intervention to prevent casualties. Clearing the Bond of Life entails administering healing equivalent to the HP held hostage, thereby restoring the affected character to full health. Given the substantial HP reserves that may be withheld, a dependable healer assumes pivotal importance in safeguarding the team’s vitality.