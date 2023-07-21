How to unlock iphone passcode without computer

Introduction

Getting locked out of your iPhone is much words then getting locked out of your apartment. it is the quiet and irritating moment when you are piled underwork And suddenly you lock yourself out of your iPhone with no access to a computer to help you open it. it feels like getting stuck in the wild without any bear grylls kind of Survival skills.

Let’s Walk you through the various steps and methods to unlock your beloved iPhone without access to a computer.

Using iCloud in the absence of a computer

First off the bat is using iCloud in the absence of a computer. To start the process, you might need a few credentials at the tips of your fingers before you avail of this method. As we are talking about iCloud you must have its credentials, and the option of “ find my iPhone” Is on. if you have these requirements filled you do not need necessarily a computer to log in and get your iPhone pop open. let’s move toward the steps

To begin with, you need to visit iCloud’s official website and log in with your credentials. you now might be presented with a dashboard full of a variety of options and menus. however, you need to go to the “find iPhone” option to crack open your eyes iPhone. Once you have done it the screen will take you to another link web page where you shall find all the iPhones near you with the Find iPhone option toggled on. you might now choose yours to lay your hands on the passcode. The next step is A Heart clinching One where you need to erase your selected iPhone. Now your iPhone is as new as a newborn baby and will be able to get reset including the password just like the first time you got it.

Using siri in the absence of a computer

The second method is somewhere of less use as it is a hit-or-miss kind of method. Yes, we are talking about the method to crack open your iPhone using only Siri. As told before the method is not foolproof and only a lucky charm can help you to crack open your iPhone using this method. now most of you are not aware that Siri has been programmed with a certain bug with shall help you defy the process of getting the passcode of your iPhone.

The Steps:

To begin with, you need to activate your Siri and ask her what time it was. As soon as you put in the query Siri will present you a clock with time. With a few clicks, you can access the world clock. Now you need to click on the top right corner to add a new time zone. It may sound stupid but now you need to enter a hypothetical place or maybe just a random bunch of alphabets. Then select the text you have just written and try to share it. As soon as you do so you will be presented with a plethora of options to share your text. You want to go for the messages one. You now will be drafting a new message. The message will be going to once again a random bunch of alphabets.

Now the process is nearing the end. You need to follow the similar step told. Above in the section on obtaining a passcode in the absence of a computer through iCloud. When you follow the steps you will observe that the text you wrote in the message was now green. You will find that the random bunch of alphabets you put in the to sections was now green. They can now be added as a new contact. Follow the process to add the new content which is to add a profile photo as well.

Click on the option to add a profile photo which will take you forward to your gallery. You need not select any particular photo. Instead wait for a few minutes before clicking your home button which will land you ince again inside your iPhone.

