How To Use Routes in Pokemon GO

In the vast and exhilarating realm of Pokemon GO, Trainers are presented with an exciting opportunity to embark on extraordinary adventures by following pre-defined paths known as Routes. Crafted by various entities, including Niantic, official partners, and fellow Trainers, these captivating Routes offer a world of possibilities. By journeying along these paths, Trainers can encounter diverse Pokemon and uncover valuable items, making each expedition a thrilling experience.

The Binoculars Menu

To commence your exploration of Routes, simply tap on the “Binoculars” menu and select the “Route” tab. This action will reveal a list of nearby locations that serve as starting points for various Routes. By tapping “See Nearby Routes,” the map expands, unveiling an array of available Routes. For ease of access, the list can be organized using the flag button in the bottom right corner, with the default setting displaying Routes closest to your current location.

Route Details and Personalization

Each Route provides essential details, including the number of Trainers who have followed it, your personal following count, the distance, and an estimated time for completion. Delving deeper, you can find additional Trainer-provided information, such as a Route description, associated Route Tags, changes in elevation, and the identity of the original creator. This personal touch adds depth and uniqueness to every Route.

“Follow” and Route Activation

When you encounter a Route that intrigues you, simply tap the “Follow” button to initiate your adventure. However, remember that the Route will not activate until you approach the designated start point. Should you find yourself too far away, a helpful message will appear on the Map View to notify you. As you near the starting point, a blue flag above the Poké Stop will indicate the commencement of the Route, and it will automatically begin. For those already in close proximity, the Route initiates immediately.

Progress and Completion Status

As you progress along the path depicted on the Map View, its color changes to reflect your completion status. Some Routes are designed as one-way journeys, while others allow for reverse following or form loops, depending on the preferences of the Route creator. To review the details of your active Route at any time, simply tap the Route icon located above the Binoculars menu for quick access.

Flexibility and Pause

Life can be unpredictable, and sometimes you may need to take a break during your Route adventure. Feel free to pause your Route whenever necessary by tapping the “Pause Route” button. While paused, you can easily return to the exact spot where you left off and resume your adventure by tapping the button again. When you wish to exit a Route, scroll to the bottom of the Route details screen and tap “Quit Route.” A confirmation screen will appear, and upon tapping “Quit Route” again, you’ll exit the Route.

Unique Route Badges and Achievements

Upon reaching the end point (or the start point if it’s a looped Route), you’ll be rewarded with a prestigious Route Badge, featuring a unique image from either the starting or ending location. Similar to Gym Badges, each Route boasts its own individual Badge, and you can level it up by successfully completing the same Route multiple times. To view all your hard-earned Route Badges, head to your Trainer Profile, and under the Routes section, you’ll find them neatly displayed as cherished achievements.

Rating and Reporting Routes

Trainers are encouraged to rate the Route after its completion to help assess its quality. Rest assured that your rating will not be made public. If you’ve previously rated the same Route, you won’t encounter this screen again, streamlining the process. In the rare instance that you come across a Route that violates Niantic’s Terms of Service or Player Guidelines, you can report it directly from within Pokemon GO. On the Route details screen, scroll to the bottom and tap “Report Route.” Follow the prompts and answer the provided questions to assist Niantic in their investigation. Be assured that Niantic diligently reviews reports and takes appropriate action if necessary. Alternatively, you can also report a Route from the rating screen by giving it a 1-star rating and tapping “Report Route.”

The Enigma of Zygarde Cells

As you explore Routes, you may chance upon a rare Zygarde Cell. These Cells are vital components that contribute to the formation of Zygarde, the powerful Order Pokemon. Collecting Zygarde Cells in your Zygarde Cube allows you to modify Zygarde’s form. Keep in mind that 250 Cells are required to attain Zygarde’s Complete Forme, making this a truly exceptional achievement.

For those aspiring to encounter Zygarde 10%, an essential step is to access and complete the “From A to Zygarde Special Research” story. This captivating research will take you on an unforgettable journey, culminating in an encounter with the elusive Zygarde 10%.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Routes in Pokemon GO offer an enthralling experience for Trainers, enabling them to explore diverse locations, encounter unique Pokemon, and collect valuable rewards. By following the steps outlined in this guide, Trainers can navigate the world of Routes with ease, enhancing their gameplay and fostering a deep connection to the captivating world of Pokemon GO. So, tap into the magic of Routes, and let the adventure begin!

