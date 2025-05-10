Spending hours playing Call of Duty with friends? Here is the guide that can level up your gaming experience. Here we will discuss all about the Krig C rifle and how it can be obtained in the Warzone. We shall also cover how its characteristics set it apart from any other rifle or any other weapon in the game. Let us begin.

What is Krig C in Warzone?

The Krig C is an assault rifle that was introduced to Call of Duty: Warzone during Season 1 of Black Ops 6. It’s known for its user-friendly nature, primarily due to its very low recoil, which makes it easy to control during sustained fire. This, combined with its consistent damage output across various ranges, makes it a reliable and versatile weapon for engagements in Warzone, effective in both close-quarters skirmishes and longer-distance firefights. Even though the Krig C might not hit the hardest with each shot or fire the quickest compared to other assault rifles, its exceptional accuracy and ease of control make it a dependable and powerful option for many Warzone players. Recent updates have further strengthened its place as a top-tier weapon in the current meta. If you, too, want Krig C in Warzone, then these are a few simple things that you can do to get it.

How to unlock Krig C in Warzone?

If you want to have a strong weapon in the game and are looking for Krig C to resolve that matter, then this is what you need to do –

Get a Battle Pass

Unlocking the Krig C mainly involves advancing through the Season 1 Battle Pass. It’s a free reward you’ll find as a High-Value Target on Page 6. To get there, just play matches in either Warzone or Black Ops 6 to gain Battle Pass XP and tokens, which you can then use to unlock Page 6 once you reach it. Getting a Battle Pass is necessary to get this rifle, as well as more. So, it is better if you ease your way through to it.

Partially acquiring

While it isn’t the best or the complete idea, it is still a way for you to at least test using the Krig C. As an alternative, you might acquire a pre-configured version of the Krig C, known as a blueprint, either by progressing through the Season 1 Battle Pass (it’s on Page 14) or by purchasing bundles from the in-game store. While these blueprints let you use the Krig C right away, you’ll need to unlock the standard version of the weapon, either through the Battle Pass or an Armory challenge, to have complete control over its attachments.

Is it impossible to unlock Krig C after Season 1?

Well, in a way, we can say that. After Season 1 ends, it’s probable that you’ll be able to unlock the Krig C through the Armory feature. Once you reach level 25 to unlock Armory, you can choose ‘Armory’ in ‘Challenges’. To unlock the Krig C through the Armory, you’ll need to find it in the Armory menu and activate its specific challenge. This challenge will likely require you to earn a certain amount of XP, possibly around 250,000, while the challenge is active. You can gain this XP by playing matches in either Warzone or Black Ops 6 to complete the unlock.