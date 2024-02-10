The Nintendo GameCube game Super Smash Bros. Melee debuted in 2001 and boasts a wide cast of characters that gamers like. Mewtwo, one of the most well-known characters, must meet certain requirements in order to be unlocked. We’ll walk you through the steps in Super Smash Bros. Melee to unlock Mewtwo in this guide.

Mewtwo is a very vicious Pokemon. Mewtwo can defeat his opponents with mind-controlling techniques and psychic blasts without ever coming into contact with them. Even though he is a clone in the Pokemon universe, he isn’t anyone’s clone in Super Smash Bros. Melee. Beginners will be turned off by his flimsy movements and intricate attacks, but if you put in some practice, you can make your opponents fear the darker side of Pokemon.

Meet the Requirements

Players must fulfil a number of requirements before attempting to unlock Mewtwo. After players have fought in Versus Mode for a total of 20 hours, Mewtwo becomes available. This covers the amount of time spent playing both single-player and multiplayer games against AI opponents. Thus, begin fighting and accrue those hours in order to make Mewtwo arrive. Before you can choose Mewtwo from the character screen, he must first be unlocked as a secret character. Put in 20:00 hours overall vs. To take him on one-on-one in fight, use Play Time or play 700 Vs. matches. You get him if you win.

Versus Mode Battle

Players must participate in a Versus Mode battle after the 20-hour mark has passed. You can play this against computer-controlled opponents or with friends. Having a minimum of 700 Vs is crucial. Mode matches that you’ve completed 20 hours of on the same console. To add some enjoyment to the process, make sure to mix things up with different characters and stages.

Finish a Match with Style

Mewtwo doesn’t just show up after the 700th match; you have to accomplish it in a particular way. Players must either lose every life they have or end the game without getting any more in order to obtain Mewtwo (no continues). This stage is crucial since it sets up the circumstances that Mewtwo needs to challenge you.

Mewtwo’s Challenge

Following the previously indicated match conclusion and qualification requirements, participants will take on the enigmatic Mewtwo. Your abilities and resolve will be put to the test in the fight against Mewtwo. Once Mewtwo is defeated, you can employ the character in other fights.

Master Hand Trick (Optional)

For Mewtwo unlocking, some players would rather use a different approach. Players can summon Master Hand into battle by finishing Classic Mode on any difficulty level with all 25 characters. Mewtwo can be unlocked by defeating Crazy Hand in the match that results from defeating Master Hand. Though not required, this approach offers a different approach for those who would rather finish Classic Mode.

In conclusion, gamers that appreciate the rush of combat and accomplishing particular in-game challenges will find that unlocking Mewtwo in Super Smash Bros. Melee is a gratifying experience. In the frenetic and hectic world of Super Smash Bros. Melee, you’ll soon have the powerful psychic Pokémon at your disposal if you follow the instructions in this guide. Get ready to improve your gaming experience and add Mewtwo to your squad!