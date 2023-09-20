Mortal Kombat 1, the latest offering from NetherRealm Studios, has taken the gaming world by storm. One of the standout characters in this iconic fighting game series is Shang Tsung, the enigmatic sorcerer who has been a part of Mortal Kombat since its inception in 1992. If you’re eager to add Shang Tsung to your roster of fighters in Mortal Kombat 1, but didn’t have the chance to pre-order the game, don’t worry. We’ve got you covered with a simple guide on how to unlock Shang Tsung without any complicated steps.

Before we dive into the unlocking process, let’s take a moment to appreciate what makes Shang Tsung such a special character in Mortal Kombat 1. Shang Tsung possesses a unique ability that allows him to transform into his opponent during battles. This iconic mechanic has made a triumphant return in Mortal Kombat 1, with a slight twist.

By choosing Shang Tsung, you essentially get two fighters in one. While this means you’ll need to familiarize yourself with a range of Mortal Kombat 1 combos to master him, the rewards are well worth the effort. You can catch your opponents off guard by seamlessly combining his attacks with those of the Kameo fighters from Mortal Kombat 1.

Shang Tsung – The Price to Pay

Now, let’s get to the heart of the matter – how to unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1 if you didn’t pre-order the game. Unfortunately, this requires a monetary investment, but it’s a small price to pay for the chance to play as this iconic character.

To unlock Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1, you’ll need to purchase him as downloadable content (DLC) from either the Xbox Store or PlayStation Store. The good news is that you can access these digital storefronts directly from within the game, regardless of your gaming platform.

While it may be a bit disappointing to have to reach for your virtual wallet, this is the only way to add Shang Tsung to your Mortal Kombat 1 roster if you didn’t pre-order the game. Unlike some other characters, like Havik, who can be unlocked through gameplay, Shang Tsung is exclusively available as paid DLC.

Pricing Details

Now, let’s talk about the cost. The price to unlock Shang Tsung may vary depending on your region and gaming platform. Here’s a breakdown:

For PlayStation users in the US, Shang Tsung is available for $7.99. UK players can purchase him for £6.49, which roughly translates to $8.05.

If you’re playing Mortal Kombat 1 on an Xbox console in the US, you can acquire Shang Tsung for the same price of $7.99. In the UK, it’s £6.49.

It’s worth noting that the UK price may appear slightly cheaper, but due to currency conversion, it’s essentially the same as the US price. So, players in the UK aren’t losing out on much.

The Bottom Line

While the cost of unlocking Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1 may be a bit disappointing for some players, it’s essential to remember that this character offers a unique and exciting gameplay experience. Shang Tsung’s ability to transform into other fighters and change his move set adds a layer of complexity and fun to your Mortal Kombat 1 battles.

In summary, if you didn’t pre-order Mortal Kombat 1 and want to add Shang Tsung to your lineup, head to your respective digital store within the game and purchase him as DLC. It’s a straightforward process that ensures you can enjoy all the magic and mayhem Shang Tsung brings to the world of Mortal Kombat 1.

Unlocking Shang Tsung in Mortal Kombat 1 is a simple process that requires a small financial investment. While it may not be the same as getting him through pre-order bonuses, the opportunity to play as this iconic character is well worth it. So, if you’re eager to harness the power of the sorcerer and transform your battles, follow our guide and add Shang Tsung to your Mortal Kombat 1 roster today!