Are you excited about getting the new Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2: The Final Shape? Look no further! This article will guide you through the process of unlocking this powerful weapon. With the latest expansion, The Final Shape, Bungie has introduced a plethora of new Exotic weapons and armor, and the Still Hunt Sniper Rifle is a standout. Its unique perks make it a must-have for any sniper enthusiast in Destiny 2. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to unlock the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle.

To get your hands on the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle in Destiny 2: The Final Shape, you’ll need to complete the Wild Card Exotic Quest. However, this quest is only accessible after you finish the main campaign of The Final Shape expansion.

Step-by-Step Guide to Completing the Wild Card Exotic Quest

Complete the Main Campaign First and foremost, you need to finish the main storyline of The Final Shape expansion. This is a prerequisite for unlocking the Wild Card Exotic Quest. Initiate the Wild Card Quest Once you’ve completed the main campaign, head to the Tower and speak with Cayde-6. He will give you access to the Wild Card Exotic Quest. Mission: Wild Card Investigate with Cayde and Crow: Team up with Cayde-6 and Crow to investigate an unknown threat. This mission, named “Wild Card,” will require you to explore various locations and take down several enemies.

Follow Quest Objectives: Carefully follow the objectives provided during the quest. This includes investigating specific areas and defeating required enemies to progress. Listen to Radio Transmission Next, head to the Lost City Tower and listen to a crucial radio transmission. This step is vital for the storyline and will guide you to the next phase of the quest. Campsite Conversation After the transmission, proceed to a campsite where you’ll overhear a significant conversation between Crow and Cayde-6. Pay attention as this dialogue provides important context for the quest. Face the Abomination Boss You’ll then need to confront and defeat a formidable abomination boss. This battle is challenging, but it’s a necessary step to progress further in the quest. Return to Cayde-6 Once the boss is defeated, go back to the Tower and speak to Cayde-6 once more. He will reward you with the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle.

Why the Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle is Worth It

Perks and Abilities

The Still Hunt Exotic Sniper Rifle isn’t just any sniper rifle; it’s packed with unique perks that make it incredibly powerful. Here’s a breakdown of its standout features:

Cayde’s Retribution (Intrinsic Trait): This trait allows the weapon to charge its Super bar by picking up Orbs of Power or landing precision shots. Once fully charged, you can reload the rifle to fire a series of Golden Gun shots, drastically increasing your damage output.

Sharpshooter (Trait): This trait grants passive bonuses to target acquisition, aim down sight (ADS) speed, and flinch resistance. These bonuses are enhanced when the weapon’s super mode is active, making it even more formidable in combat.

Using the Still Hunt Sniper Rifle

The combination of these perks makes the Still Hunt Sniper Rifle a game-changer in both PvE and PvP modes. The ability to fire multiple high-damage shots in quick succession can turn the tide in any battle. Additionally, the passive bonuses improve your overall sniping experience, allowing for quicker target acquisition and better stability under fire.