Legendary Campaigns in Destiny 2 offer both a thrilling challenge and a chance to replay previous campaigns with increased difficulty for better loot. However, many players find it confusing to start a Legendary Campaign, especially if they’ve missed the initial prompt. If you’re one of them, this guide will walk you through the steps to start the Legendary Campaign in Destiny 2.

Starting a Legendary Campaign in Destiny 2 can be a bit tricky if you miss the initial prompt. However, there’s a straightforward way to get back on track. If you’ve declined the initial choice to start the campaign in Legendary mode, don’t worry—you can still access it.

Launching a Legendary Campaign

To start a Legendary Campaign, you need to first launch the mission in its normal mode. For instance, if you skipped the prompt to start the campaign in Legendary mode, you can simply start the mission as usual and then switch to Legendary once the mission has loaded.

Here’s how you do it:

Launch the Mission in Normal Mode: Begin by launching the mission in its regular mode. This step is essential as it allows the mission to load properly. Wait for the Mission to Load: After starting the mission, you must wait for it to fully load. This includes watching any initial cutscenes and reaching the first combat section of the mission. Switch to Legendary Mode: Once the mission is fully loaded, you can switch to Legendary mode. For example, in the Lightfall campaign, you need to launch the “First Contact” mission and wait for it to load. After the cutscene and the first combat encounter, you can then switch to Legendary mode.

Switching Difficulty Modes

Destiny 2 offers flexibility in switching between difficulty modes. Here’s how you can do it:

Campaign Screen: You can switch the difficulty mode anytime by navigating to the campaign screen. Use the dropdown menu to select the desired difficulty level.

Mission Replay Menu: For missions you’ve already completed, you can switch difficulty modes via the mission replay menu. If you haven’t completed the mission on Legendary yet, it will display a message saying, “A challenge awaits.”

Completing Missions in Legendary Mode

To claim the rewards specific to Legendary campaigns, you need to complete all the missions in that mode. It’s important to note that if you’re struggling with a particular mission, you can always switch back to Normal mode. Destiny 2 keeps track of your progress, so you won’t lose your place in the campaign. You can gear up with better equipment and return to the Legendary mission later.

Benefits of Playing in Legendary Mode

While Legendary mode is undoubtedly more challenging, the rewards make it worth the effort. Completing missions in this mode yields higher-quality loot, which can significantly enhance your gameplay experience.

Final Thoughts

Starting a Legendary Campaign in Destiny 2 might seem daunting at first, but with the right steps, you can easily dive into this thrilling challenge. Remember, you can always switch between difficulty modes if you find yourself struggling. The game saves your progress, allowing you to return with better gear and continue where you left off.

Additional Tips

Preparation: Before starting a Legendary mission, make sure your gear is optimized for the challenge. Higher difficulty means enemies are tougher, and having the right equipment can make a big difference.

Team Up: If you find the missions too challenging, consider teaming up with other players. Coordination and teamwork can significantly increase your chances of success.

Patience: Legendary campaigns are designed to be difficult. Don’t get discouraged if you fail a few times. Learn from your mistakes, adjust your strategy, and keep trying.