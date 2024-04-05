In the vast world of Dragon’s Dogma 2, adventurers encounter mysteries waiting to be unraveled. Among these enigmas lies the Ancestral Chamber, guarded by a perplexing locked door that beckons players to explore its secrets. Here, we unveil the steps needed to unlock this elusive passage and delve into the depths of Vermund’s realm.

Finding the Ancestral Chamber

Located near the quaint town of Melve, the Ancestral Chamber stands as a landmark shrouded in mystery. Two primary entrances beckon curious souls: one lies north of Melve, requiring a ladder to descend, while the other, more accessible route demands a journey northwest from Vernworth through the Malachite Forest, adjacent to the Elven settlement. For those who’ve visited the chamber before, a third entry reveals itself—a narrow stone ramp leading from the settlement, offering a precarious leap over the ledge.

Navigating to the chamber’s challenging entrance presents obstacles, yet skilled adventurers equipped with vocation skills like the Mage’s Levitate ability or utilizing a Harpysnare Smoke Beacon to ride a Harpy can surmount these hurdles. However, for those seeking to unlock the gate, embarking on prerequisite quests becomes imperative.

Unlocking the Gate

To bypass the sealed door of the Ancestral Chamber, players must first undertake the “Gift of the Bow” quest in Vernworth, followed by the “Trial Of Archery” quest. Within the chamber’s confines, alongside Glyndwr, players confront an Ogre, unveiling a hidden passageway to the locked door’s domain. Upon completing both quests, the pivotal moment arrives when nightfall descends, casting shadows upon the chamber’s grounds.

Under the cloak of darkness, a host of formidable adversaries materialize, from the venomous Vernin Harpies to prowling Wolverines and cunning goblins. Armed with determination and aided by loyal Pawns, players engage in a battle for supremacy, culminating in a showdown against the dreaded Skeleton Lord and his minions. As the dust settles, victory heralds the gate’s opening, granting access to the chamber’s inner sanctum.

Unlocking Strategies

Though the path to unlocking the Ancestral Chamber door may prove elusive at first, perseverance yields rewards. Should initial attempts falter, a simple solution presents itself: await nightfall anew or exit and reenter the game to trigger a change within the settlement’s confines. Patience and tenacity pave the way to success, as the sudden onslaught of adversaries signals triumph over adversity.

Rewards Beyond the Door

Beyond the threshold of the Ancestral Chamber, riches prove scarce, yet not altogether absent. The Skeleton Lord himself guards the most coveted treasures, including the prized Fell-Lord’s Bone, a rare material ripe for enhancing equipment. Additionally, a chest harbors a Stoutness Extract, bestowing temporary boosts to Defense and Magick Defense—a boon in the face of looming dangers.

Though the chamber’s confines may lack the opulence of Vernworth’s Palace Vault, the journey holds value for those seeking to fortify their arsenal. Amidst fallen adversaries and newfound knowledge, the allure of exploration beckons, adding another chapter to the annals of adventure.

Unlocking the Ancestral Chamber door in Dragon’s Dogma 2 unveils a tale of perseverance, strategy, and discovery. Embark on this quest with courage and resolve, for beyond the confines of the chamber lies the promise of untold riches and the thrill of conquest.