In Dragon’s Dogma 2, players delve into a realm where every resource counts towards crafting formidable gear. Among these valuable materials lies the elusive Blackened Horn, essential for enhancing equipment to its fullest potential. However, uncovering the whereabouts of this prized commodity can prove challenging due to its scarcity and elusive nature. Fear not, for this guide aims to shed light on the locations and methods to procure the Blackened Horn, ensuring players can bolster their arsenal with ease.

Locating the Blackened Horn:

The Blackened Horn is a coveted item that drops from a formidable foe known as the Goreminotaur, a fearsome variant of the Minotaur. Its description explicitly states that it is “the severed horn of a Goreminotaur,” leaving players with a clear directive to seek out this menacing creature. Unlike other materials, the Blackened Horn cannot be obtained through conventional means such as purchase from vendors or discovery within treasure chests. Players must confront the Goreminotaur head-on to claim this valuable resource.

Finding the Goreminotaur:

Distinguished by its rugged appearance adorned with chains, tattered clothing, and piercing red eyes, the Goreminotaur presents a formidable challenge to even the most seasoned adventurers. In combat, it displays heightened aggression and agility, making it imperative for players to target its head and horns while exploiting its susceptibility to fire-based attacks. Certain Vocations may offer advantages against this formidable adversary, providing players with strategic options to overcome its ferocious onslaught.

While considerably rarer than its standard Minotaur counterpart, the Goreminotaur can be found in various locations across the game world. Given the potential for multiple attempts to obtain the Blackened Horn, players should familiarize themselves with several spawn points or opt to revisit the same location after a brief hiatus to trigger its reappearance. Notable locations where the Goreminotaur prowls include Digger’s Ruins and Sandspire Den in the southwest of the Battahl region, along with the Mountain Base Cave situated southwest of Volcanic Island Camp.

Additionally, random occurrences of the Goreminotaur may occur in different regions, providing players with unexpected encounters and opportunities to secure the elusive Blackened Horn. For instance, during post-game exploration, a Goreminotaur materialized in the vicinity east of Volcanic Island Camp en route to the Excavation Site, highlighting the unpredictability of its appearances.

How to Duplicate Blackened Horn:

For players seeking to expedite the acquisition of Blackened Horns without the arduous task of battling multiple Goreminotaurs, a convenient solution presents itself at Ibrahim’s Scrap Store in Checkpoint Rest Town. This establishment offers not only the means to duplicate Blackened Horns but also facilitates the restoration of lost quest items within Dragon’s Dogma 2.

To initiate the duplication process, players must present their existing Blackened Horns to Ibrahim and request the forging of additional copies. Following this, a brief interlude of two days spent at a nearby inn or resting spot is necessary to complete the duplication process. Upon returning to Ibrahim, players will receive freshly forged Blackened Horns indistinguishable from their originals, effectively streamlining the enhancement of their equipment without the need for repeated confrontations with the Goreminotaur.

While the Blackened Horn may pose a formidable challenge to obtain in Dragon’s Dogma 2, armed with the knowledge provided in this guide, players can navigate the game world with confidence, securing this invaluable resource to empower their journey towards greatness. Whether through confronting the Goreminotaur head-on or leveraging the duplication services of Ibrahim’s Scrap Store, the path to enhancing one’s arsenal has never been clearer.