How To Unlock Tremor in Mortal Kombat 1

Unlocking Tremor in Mortal Kombat 1 has been a source of frustration for many players, the following guide should help you breeze through the process in no time at all. In this article, we’ll talk about when Tremor makes his appearance in Mortal Kombat 1 and the simple steps to unlock this powerful character in Mortal Kombat 1.

Tremor’s Background

Tremor is a noteworthy character in the Mortal Kombat series, bringing a unique blend of ninja skills and Earth Elemental powers to the table. Serving as both an arms dealer and a formidable enforcer for the Black Dragon clan, Tremor’s character adds an exciting dimension to the game’s storyline.

His journey began in Mortal Kombat: Special Forces, where he played the role of a non-playable, minor antagonist. However, it was in Mortal Kombat (2011) for the PlayStation Vita that Tremor made his unofficial playable debut as a Challenge Tower character. This marked the beginning of his association with the Black Dragon under the command of Kano.

Tremor’s official playable debut occurred in Mortal Kombat X as part of the downloadable content (DLC) offered in the Kombat Pack. The character returned to the spotlight in Mortal Kombat 1, once again featured in the Kombat Pack as the first Kameo Fighter for the game.

When Tremor Emerges in MK1

The anticipation for Tremor’s arrival in Mortal Kombat 1 has been palpable, but fans will need to exercise patience. Tremor is set to emerge on November 20th, making him accessible as a Kameo character from that date onward. While some may have hoped for a simultaneous release with Omniman on November 9th, logistical constraints likely influenced this staggered rollout.

It’s essential to note that if you encounter players utilizing Tremor in-game before the designated date, it’s likely due to an unintended glitch. Presumably, Tremor was included in the same patch as Omniman, allowing some players to exploit a loophole and access the character prematurely.

Unlocking Tremor in MK1

The key to unlocking Tremor in Mortal Kombat 1 lies in acquiring the Kombat Pack. Fortunately, if you already own the Premium Edition of Mortal Kombat 1, the Kombat Pack is included. However, for those who opted for the standard edition, a separate purchase of the Kombat Pack is required, albeit at a somewhat hefty price of forty dollars.

The Kombat Pack offers an array of characters, making it a tempting proposition for players looking to diversify their roster. Notable inclusions are Omniman, Quan Chi, Peacemaker, Ermac, Homelander, and Takahashi Takeda as full characters. Additionally, Tremor, Mavado, Johnny Cage, Ferra, and Khameleon join as Kameo fighters.

The question of whether the Kombat Pack justifies its cost is subjective and ultimately depends on individual preferences. While some may find the diverse character lineup appealing, others might hesitate at the price tag. Nevertheless, unlocking Tremor in Mortal Kombat 1 is a straightforward process; no additional steps are required. Simply await the designated date, and Tremor will become accessible without any extra effort on your part.

Unlocking Tremor in Mortal Kombat 1 boils down to a simple formula: get the Kombat Pack, and you’re good to go. The anticipation for Tremor’s arrival on November 20th adds an element of excitement to the gaming community, especially for those who can’t wait to unleash his Earth Elemental powers in the Kameo spotlight.

As the countdown to Tremor’s release continues, Mortal Kombat enthusiasts can weigh the value of the Kombat Pack against its price. With a diverse array of characters, both full and Kameo fighters, it’s a decision that rests on personal preferences and the eagerness to expand the gaming experience.