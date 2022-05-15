How to unpair apple watch without phone

Whether or not you want to give your Apple Watch to someone else or anticipate selling it, you should constantly unpair it first. Besides, in case you are stressed over all of the data in your Apple Watch, you ought to know this:

How to Unpair Apple Watch Without Your iPhone?

On the off chance that you want to unpair your Apple Watch yet can’t find your iPhone, first endeavour to find it using the Find My part on your Apple Watch:

Press and hold the lower portion of the grandstand; swipe up to open the Control Center. Tap on the phone image to ping your iPhone.

In case you don’t hear your iPhone pinging, legitimate, the two contraptions are not related. On the off chance that you can’t notice the phone for a broad stretch and believe it’s lost, you can consider unpairing your Apple Watch.

How Should You Handle Unpairing the Apple Watch Without an iPhone?

There are 2 phases you should consider before unpairing your Apple Watch:

Stage 1: Remove Your Transit Card

When unpairing Apple Watch without an iPhone, all your credit or check cards will normally be killed at this point, not the movement card. You can dispense with it on your Apple Watch by following these methods:

Launch the Wallet app on your Apple Watch. Find the card you want to wipe out. Touch and hold it for several minutes. Tap Delete.

Stage 2: Charge Your Apple Watch

Accepting you are unpairing your Apple Watch using the real watch, you should ensure the adequate battery in the gadget. If does not plug in the charger and postponement until the watch has something like half charging.

Unpairing Apple Watch Without iPhone

It is fundamental to observe that you can’t back up data on your Apple Watch without the matched iPhone. Thusly, the fundamental game plan left is to erase your Apple Watch.

How to Unpair Apple Watch Bluetooth Without an iPhone

When your iPhone is unavailable, use the following steps to unpair your Apple Watch: