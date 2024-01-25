Ensuring that your Palworld server is up-to-date is a key factor in providing players with an enjoyable gaming experience. In this guide, we will walk you through the essential steps to guarantee that your Palworld server hosting is running on the latest version. Follow these straightforward yet crucial steps to keep your server at its best.

Accessing the Control Panel

The first step on your journey to a well-maintained Palworld server is accessing the control panel. Log in to the control panel of your server and carefully select the specific Palworld server that you intend to update. This is the foundation for a smooth update process.

Pausing and Backing Up the Server

Before delving into the update process, it’s imperative to halt your server. This precautionary measure helps prevent conflicts and data corruption during the update. Once your server is paused, make the most of the backup feature. Creating a backup ensures that you have a restore point in case anything goes awry during the update process.

This step is a safety net, offering peace of mind as you proceed with updating your Palworld server.

Initiating the Update

Locate the Steam update icon within your control panel. By clicking on this icon, you trigger the updater, initiating the automatic download and installation of the latest Palworld server files. This ensures that your server is equipped with the most recent features and security patches, enhancing both performance and player experience.

Restarting Your Server

Once the update process concludes, restart your server. This step is crucial to apply the updates and bring your server back online. A simple restart acts as the final touch, making sure that the latest changes are implemented effectively.

Fixing Palworld Server Update Issues

With the early access release of Palworld, server owners have encountered a common challenge which is the potential loss of player progress during updates. We have explored solutions to this issue, offering insights that might help salvage player data.

Restoring the PalWorldSettings.ini File

Restoring the PalWorldSettings.ini file is a critical step in mitigating server update-related issues. However, it’s essential to note that this process requires a backup. As of January 20th, 2024, Palworld SteamCMD flags set by developers wipe this file during updates.

If you have a backup, simply replace the file to resolve the issue and maintain player progress seamlessly.

Detailed Steps for Server Restoration

1. Stop Your Server

Before making any adjustments to server files, halt your server to avoid complications.

2. Checking for Data

Inspect the folder where the Palworld dedicated server stores player and world data. Typically located at /Pal/Saved/SaveGames, this folder contains crucial information. Look for a folder named “0” (zero), indicating server files. Reach out to Nodecraft Support if you notice additional folders for further assistance.

3. Restoring Save Data Reference

Open the folder at /Pal/Saved/SaveGames/0 and identify the random string of characters in the folder name representing the server version’s “ID.” Take note of this ID, as it is crucial for the next step. Open the GameUserSettings.ini file located at /Pal/Saved/Config/LinuxServer/GameUserSettings.ini and edit the entry for DedicatedServerName, setting it to the identified ID.

4. Restart Your Server and Verify

Complete the process by restarting your server. If successful, your server’s save data should be restored. In case of any issues, repeat the steps until your server is functioning optimally.

Keeping your Palworld server up-to-date involves a systematic approach. By following these detailed steps, you can navigate the update process seamlessly, ensuring a stable and enjoyable gaming environment for both you and your players. Stay proactive, keep backups handy, and enjoy your Palworld server.