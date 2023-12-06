Minecraft enthusiasts worldwide were thrilled when the Bedrock Edition unveiled its latest stable release, version 1.20.50, on December 5, 2023. This update brought an array of bug fixes, Experimental Features for the 1.21 update, enhanced functionality for decorated pots, and even spruced up the bats with new models, textures, and animations. Excitingly, the update is now readily available on all Bedrock platforms. To make the most of these enhancements, players need to ensure their Minecraft is updated to the latest version. In this guide, we’ll walk you through the seamless process of updating Minecraft Bedrock to 1.20.50 on various platforms, from Xbox to mobile devices.

Xbox Update:

For Xbox users, updating Minecraft is a breeze. Typically, your console automatically handles the update. However, if you wish to take control of the process, follow these simple steps:

Navigate to the “My Apps & Games” section from your dashboard. Select Minecraft and press the options button, then choose “Manage Game & Add-Ons” and finally, “Updates.” If the 1.20.50 update is available, download it on this screen. Subsequently, open the game and dive into the updated experience.

PlayStation Update:

PlayStation players share a similarly straightforward update process. With just a few clicks, you can ensure you’re running the latest version of Minecraft:

Find Minecraft on your dashboard and press the options button. Select “Check For Updates.” Any available versions will be added to your download queue. After the download is complete, open the game and explore the updated features.

Nintendo Switch Update:

Nintendo Switch users have it just as easy when updating Minecraft to 1.20.50. Your console likely takes care of the update automatically, but if not, here’s what to do:

Open the game, and you’ll receive a notification directing you to the eShop for the latest version. Accept the message, head to the Nintendo eShop, press the download button, and return to your dashboard to enjoy the updated Minecraft experience.

Windows 10/11 PCs Update:

For players on Windows PC, updating Minecraft Bedrock requires a slightly different approach. Here’s how to ensure you’re up to date:

Open the Microsoft Store app on your PC. Navigate to the library tab and click on “Games.” If Minecraft is listed, press the “Update” button. If not, hit the “Get Updates” button on the top right to fetch the latest update. After the update, run the game from the Microsoft Store or open the official launcher, ensuring you’re now on version 1.20.50 or the latest release from Mojang.

Android/iOS Mobile Devices Update:

Updating Minecraft on mobile devices may have minor variations based on the operating system, but the process remains straightforward:

Open either the Google Play Store or the Apple App Store on your device. Search for Minecraft and open the game’s store page. If an update is available, tap the “Update” button, replacing the “Buy/Download” button.

General Tips:

It’s wise to maintain sufficient storage space on your device and ensure automatic updates are enabled (excluding Windows PCs). By doing so, you can avoid the manual update process outlined above, but it’s always good to be familiar with these steps in case unexpected issues arise.

The seamless transition to Minecraft Bedrock version 1.20.50 spans various platforms. Xbox aficionados navigate the “My Apps & Games” section, while PlayStation enthusiasts effortlessly check for updates through the options button. Nintendo Switch devotees prompt an update via the eShop, and Windows 10/11 PC aficionados rely on the Microsoft Store app. Mobile users smoothly update through the Google Play or Apple App Store. Maintaining ample storage and enabling automatic updates not only simplifies this process but also guarantees uninterrupted gaming experiences across diverse devices.