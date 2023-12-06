The Sunshot Hand Cannon stands out as a formidable weapon, capable of unleashing explosive chaos upon enemies. Its appeal lies in the thrill of watching cascades of explosions, making it a favorite among Guardians. However, to truly harness its potential, one must acquire the Sunshot Catalyst. This catalyst not only enhances the Hand Cannon’s lethality but also makes it more manageable. In this guide, we’ll explore how to obtain the Sunshot and delve into the crucial steps for acquiring and upgrading its Catalyst.

Getting Sunshot

The journey to obtaining the Sunshot begins with the randomness inherent in Year One Exotics. Seek out Exotic engrams from various sources, including enemies, quest rewards, or Xur’s weekly engram. Previously available as a guaranteed reward in the Sacrilege mission of the Red War campaign, the Sunshot is now acquired through chance encounters. Engaging in Nightfalls and completing weekly ritual playlist challenges significantly improves your odds of obtaining this powerful Hand Cannon.

Finding the Sunshot Catalyst

The path to acquiring the Sunshot Catalyst involves completing either Strikes or Crucible matches. The choice between the two is yours, as both offer an equal chance of Catalyst drops. Opt for the path with the fastest clear time, ensuring efficient progress in obtaining this sought-after enhancement.

Additionally, remember that you can complete either Strikes or Crucible matches with any weapon. Consider optimizing your loadout for efficient farming, expediting the process of obtaining the Sunshot Catalyst.

Upgrading the Sunshot Catalyst

To fully unlock the Sunshot Catalyst’s potential, two requirements must be met:

Kill 500 enemies using the Sunshot: This straightforward task involves dealing the final blow with the Sunshot’s primary damage method. Kill 1,000 enemies using the Sun Blast Explosion: A slightly trickier requirement, this involves utilizing the Sun Blast explosion that occurs when an enemy is killed with the Sunshot. Efficiently clearing groups of enemies is recommended to expedite this process.

Additional Tips

Maximize your Catalyst farming and upgrading efforts with the following tips:

Focus on PVE content: The Sunshot excels at clearing weaker groups of enemies, making it ideal for both Strikes and Crucible matches. Use it strategically to accumulate kills for the Catalyst retroactively.

Grind PVE content with high kill potential: Optimize your farming efforts by engaging in PVE activities like Shattered Throne, which supports numerous kills and offers decent clear times. This is especially beneficial for achieving the 1,000 Sun Blast explosion kills.

Sunshot Catalyst Abilities

The Sunshot Catalyst is a game-changer, offering two vital improvements to the energy-based Hand Cannon:

Increased Range by 27: The additional range amplifies the Sunshot’s effectiveness at longer distances, a feature that distinguishes it from other weapons. Increased Stability by 18: Enhancing stability makes the Sunshot more user-friendly, allowing Guardians to wield it with greater precision and ease.

These improvements transform the Sunshot into a truly versatile weapon, making the acquisition of the Catalyst a worthwhile pursuit.

Sun Blast – Targets killed with this weapon explode with Solar Energy.

Textured Grip – Increases Handling speed and decreases Stability.

Using the Sunshot Catalyst

While the Sunshot Catalyst opens up possibilities for PVP, its true strength lies in PVE content. The chain explosion abilities of the Sunshot make it a formidable tool for clearing mobs of ads and weakening stronger enemies. Use this strategic advantage to unleash devastation upon your foes in PVE scenarios. In PVP, exercise patience, waiting for opportune moments to strike against grouped enemies for maximum impact.

From the excitement of random drops to the strategic pursuit of Catalyst upgrades, the journey to harness the Sunshot’s power is both challenging and rewarding. Whether you prefer PVE mob-clearing or the occasional foray into PVP, the Sunshot, with its Catalyst in tow, stands as a versatile and explosive force within the Destiny 2 universe.