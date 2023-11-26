Opera GX is a browser with a special function meant to improve browsing while gaming. It was created with gamers in mind. To guarantee that you have access to the newest features, security patches, and performance enhancements, regular updates are essential. We will take you step-by-step through the Opera GX update procedure in this guide.

Looking for Updates

Check to see if an update is needed for your Opera GX browser before beginning the updating procedure. Take these actions:

Start Opera GX : Turn on your computer’s Opera GX browser. Make sure you close and reopen it if it’s currently running so you are working with the most recent instance. Get to the Menu : Find the three horizontal lines in the browser window’s upper-left corner. To access the main menu, click this symbol. Locate “Update & Recovery” by navigating to the “Update & Recovery” option by scrolling down the menu. It can be clicked to reveal the submenu. Check for Updates : The “Check for updates” button is located in the “Update & Recovery” sub-menu. Select it to launch Opera GX to search for available updates.

Automatic Updates

By default, Opera GX looks for updates automatically and installs them in the background. On the other hand, there are times when manual intervention may be necessary. To enable automatic updates or view their status, follow these instructions:

Navigate to Settings : From the main menu, select “Settings”. Scroll to “Advanced”: To access the “Advanced” section, navigate down the settings page. Open “Update & Recovery” Preferences : In the “Advanced” settings, click “Update & Recovery” to see more update-related options. Turn on Automatic Updates : Make sure the “Enable automatic updates” switch is activated. This makes it possible for Opera GX to automatically download and install updates.

Manual Update

You can start the update process manually if, for some reason, you’d rather be in charge of when updates are installed.

Open the Opera About Page : In the address box, type opera://about and hit Enter. You can access the “About Opera” page by doing this. Check for Updates : Opera GX will automatically check for updates on the “About Opera” page. The update will be downloaded if one is available. Relaunch Opera GX : To install the update, Opera GX will ask you to relaunch the browser after the download is finished. Select “Relaunch” from the menu.

In conclusion, it’s essential to keep your Opera GX browser updated if you want to take advantage of the newest additions, upgrades, and security enhancements. You can maintain the security and optimisation of your Opera GX experience by following the instructions provided in this article. Opera GX offers alternatives to suit your tastes, whether you’d rather have more control over the process or receive updates automatically. Use Opera GX to stay up to date and get the most out of your browsing and gaming sessions.