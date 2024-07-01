Elden Ring has enthralled millions of players worldwide with its vast open world and difficult gameplay. Seamless co-op, which enables players to join their friends without the typical restrictions present in many other multiplayer games, is one of the game’s most sought-after features. It’s essential to maintain your seamless co-op configuration current as the game develops to guarantee fluid gaming and compatibility with the newest updates and features. This is a thorough tutorial on updating Elden Ring seamless co-op for the year 2024.

Look for Official Announcements

Make sure your Elden Ring game is updated with the most recent official patches before attempting the seamless co-op update. Take these actions:

Regarding Console Gamers:

Activate your gaming system (Xbox or PlayStation).

Go to Elden Ring in your library of games.

Click the settings icon and choose “Check for Update.”

Regarding Computer Gamers:

Launch the Steam client.

Look for Elden Ring in your game library.

When you do a right-click on the game, choose “Properties,” then “Updates.”

Make sure you have “Always keep this game up to date” chosen.

Get the Most Recent Seamless Co-op Mod Here

In Elden Ring, seamless co-op is usually made possible by mods. The Seamless Co-op Mod by LukeYui is the most widely used mod for this functionality. To obtain the most recent version:

Go to the Mod Page : Go to the Elden Ring Seamless Co-op Nexus Mods page. Register or Sign Up : Open your Nexus Mods account and log in. Make an account if you don’t already have one. Get the Mod here:

The “Files” tab contains the most recent version of the mod.

To begin the download, select “Manual Download”.

Set up the seamless cooperative mod

To install the mod, do the following after downloading it:

Take out the mod files:

After downloading the files, extract them using a programme like WinRAR or 7-Zip.

Files should be copied to the game directory.

Files should be copied to the game directory. Open the installation directory for Elden Ring. It is often available for Steam at:

Java C:Program Files (x86)SteamsteamappscommonElden RingGame is the code to copy. The mod files should be copied into this directory.

Make a backup of your saved files:

Making a backup of your save files is a smart idea before adding modifications. Usually, your save files are found at: makefile C:Users[Your Username]AppDataRoamingEldenRing[Your Steam ID] is the code to copy.

Start Elden Ring Using Seamless Collaboration

To guarantee proper operation of the seamless co-op mod:

Open the Mod Launcher and run it.

Upon copying the mod files into the game directory, locate the file “launch_eldenring_seamlesscoop.exe” (or a similar name). To launch Elden Ring with the mod activated, double-click this file.

Mod settings need be adjusted : You might need to change a few parameters when you run the mod for the first time. For comprehensive instructions, see the mod’s documentation or adhere to any on-screen directions.

Issue Resolution and Interoperability

If you have problems installing or using the seamless co-op mod:

Verify Any Conflicts : Make sure the smooth co-op mod doesn’t clash with any other mods. Turn off other mods for a while to see if it fixes the problem.

: Mod Engine 2 is one of the extra tools needed for certain mods. Verify that every dependency is current. Seek Assistance from the Community : For assistance, check out the Reddit community for Elden Ring or the Nexus Mods forum. Many players exchange fixes for frequent issues.

In summary

You and your buddies can play Elden Ring together uninterrupted if you maintain your flawless co-op experience up to date. You’ll be prepared to explore the Lands Between alongside your fellow Tarnished, overcoming obstacles and unearthing secrets together, if you follow this guidance. Enjoy your gaming!