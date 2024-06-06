The Sims 4, a popular life simulation game, is frequently updated with new features, bug fixes, and additional content. If you’re playing on the EA App, formerly known as Origin, keeping your game up-to-date is essential to enjoy the latest improvements and avoid any gameplay issues. Here’s a comprehensive guide on how to update The Sims 4 on the EA App.

Step 1: Open the EA App

Firstly, you need to launch the EA App on your computer. If you haven’t installed it yet, you can download it from the official EA website. Once downloaded and installed, log in with your EA account credentials.

Step 2: Go to ‘My Game Library’

After logging in, navigate to the ‘My Game Library’ section. This is where all the games linked to your EA account are displayed, including The Sims 4.

Step 3: Locate The Sims 4

In the ‘My Game Library,’ find The Sims 4. You can either scroll through your games or use the search bar at the top of the screen to quickly locate it. Once found, click on the game tile to open the game details page.

Step 4: Check for Updates

On the game details page, look for the ‘Update’ button. If there’s an update available for The Sims 4, this button will be highlighted. Clicking it will start the update process. The EA App will automatically download and install the latest patch for the game.

Step 5: Enable Automatic Updates (Optional)

To make future updates more convenient, you can enable automatic updates. To do this, go to the ‘Application Settings’ in the EA App. Under the ‘Application’ tab, look for the ‘Automatic Game Updates’ option and ensure it is turned on. This setting will allow the EA App to automatically update your games whenever a new patch is released, without requiring manual intervention.

Troubleshooting Common Update Issues

Sometimes, you may encounter issues while updating The Sims 4. Here are some common problems and their solutions:

Problem: Update Button Not Visible

If the update button is not visible, it could be due to several reasons. Firstly, ensure your internet connection is stable. If your connection is fine, try restarting the EA App. Logging out and back into your account can also refresh the game library and prompt the update button to appear.

Problem: Update Stuck or Slow

Updates can sometimes get stuck or proceed very slowly. This can be due to heavy server traffic or a slow internet connection. To resolve this, try pausing and then resuming the update. If that doesn’t work, restarting the EA App can help. In some cases, restarting your computer might also resolve the issue.

Problem: Game Won’t Launch After Update

If The Sims 4 doesn’t launch after an update, it could be due to corrupted files. To fix this, go to the game details page in the EA App and click on the gear icon (settings). Select ‘Repair’ from the dropdown menu. The EA App will check for any corrupted or missing files and repair them.

Helpful Tips for a Smooth Update Process