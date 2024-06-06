Destiny 2’s Prismatic subclass opens a world of buildcrafting possibilities, offering players the chance to customize their Guardians in unique ways. Yet, during the expansion’s campaign, your options are somewhat restricted. To fully unleash the power of your new Prismatic abilities, you’ll need to invest some time and effort into unlocking additional Aspects and Fragments. Here’s a detailed guide on how to do just that, along with some tips on locating those elusive Fragments.

To start building your ultimate Guardian, you first need to unlock the Prismatic subclass during the Transmigration mission in the latest Destiny 2 expansion. Initially, you’ll only have access to the default Prismatic kit of your Guardian class. As you progress through the campaign, you’ll begin to unlock more Aspects, Fragments, and abilities, primarily through Prismatic chests found in later levels.

However, the journey doesn’t end there. Once you complete the campaign, a whole new set of challenges awaits you. The bulk of the remaining Aspects and Fragments are locked behind quests and exploration, particularly within the Pale Heart. Specifically, you’ll need to tackle the Destined Heroes quest, which involves completing the Lost in Light and Found in the Dark subquests. These quests are crucial for obtaining the missing Aspects and Supers that are essential for maximizing your Guardian’s potential.

Finding and Unlocking Fragments

Fragments are a bit more complex to acquire compared to Aspects. While you will receive a few Fragments during the campaign, many are hidden throughout the game world, often requiring you to solve puzzles or thoroughly explore areas in the Pale Heart.

Some Fragments are tucked away within the campaign missions themselves. Here are some known locations to help you get started:

Ascent (Campaign): Look for a broken plane on a snowy mountain. Peer down the cliff to spot a part of the plane containing the Fragment chest.

Dissent (Campaign): After defeating the boss and when the area begins to collapse, head to the stairs and into the hall with numerous pillars. Instead of following the objective marker to the right, continue straight ahead.

Iconoclasm (Campaign): After a long climb, you’ll find yourself near a sliced-up Warbeast statue. Instead of heading right, take the path to the left.

The Divide (Post-Campaign): Starting from the fast travel point, move back into the wall’s interior. Follow the path, and you will eventually come across a locked Prismatic Chest.

In total, there are 21 Prismatic Fragments in Destiny 2. As you collect them, you’ll significantly enhance your Guardian’s abilities, making your character more powerful and versatile in various combat situations.

Tips for Efficient Fragment Hunting

Thorough Exploration: Always explore each area thoroughly. Many Fragments are hidden in places that aren’t immediately obvious. Puzzle Solving: Be prepared to solve puzzles. Some Fragments require you to complete specific challenges or figure out environmental puzzles to access them. Team Up: Sometimes, having a fireteam can make it easier to explore and find hidden Fragments, as you can cover more ground quickly. Consult the Community: Don’t hesitate to seek advice from the Destiny 2 community. Other players might have discovered Fragments you haven’t found yet. Replay Missions: If you missed a Fragment during your initial playthrough of a campaign mission, replaying it can give you another chance to locate and collect it.

Unlocking the full potential of the Prismatic subclass in Destiny 2 requires dedication and exploration. While the campaign will provide you with a foundation, the true power lies in collecting all the Aspects and Fragments scattered throughout the game. By following this guide and putting in the effort to complete quests and solve puzzles, you’ll be well on your way to creating a formidable Guardian.