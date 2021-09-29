How to update Windows 10 to 11

During a June event, Microsoft formally acknowledged the existence of Windows 11. This came after months of rumours and leaks from all corners of the internet. Microsoft stated a few months later that Windows 11 will be available to the general public on October 5th. But you don’t have to queue up that long to have the final version of the update. Indeed, you can get a free upgrade from Windows 10 to Windows 11 right now!

The first thing you’ll want to do is make sure your pc is compatible with the Windows 11 update. This has been one of the most contentious issues surrounding the update’s release. Microsoft isn’t releasing nearly as many gadgets as consumers had hoped for in the next generation. Microsoft offers a direct download of the PC Health App.

After you’ve confirmed that your machine is Windows 11 compatible, the next step is to sign up for the Windows Insider Program. The upgrade is now only accessible to Insiders, but it is entirely free. To sign up, simply follow the instructions on Microsoft’s website.

You should be able to upgrade once you’ve joined the Windows Insider Program. Go to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Insider Program on your Windows 10 PC. Link your Microsoft account by clicking the “Get started” button. After that, you should be requested to choose your Insider settings, and you should choose the Release Preview ring. Restart your computer once you’ve double-checked your settings and agreed to the conditions. You should notice a huge banner promoting upgrading to Windows 11 when you return to the Update & Security settings. Simply tap the “Download and Install” button.

After the upgrade, go back to Settings > Windows Update and choose “Stop getting preview builds” to stay on the final, stable release of Windows 11. This will prevent Microsoft from sending your Windows 11 device early copies of future upgrades.